More than 52mn so far vaccinated against Covid in Iran

The nationwide vaccination campaign in Iran is continuing at a rapid pace. So far 52,615,937 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 34,482,617 have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, healthcare staff have already started to receive booster shots. So far, 88,069 people have received the third dose.

According to the Health Ministry on Sunday, despite the accelerating vaccination process, Covid-19 has killed 177 more people in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The deaths pushed to 126,303 the number of people killed by Covid since the pandemic started around two years ago.

The good news is the downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations has held over the past month. The death tallies in the past few weeks have been way lower than during the peak of the 5th wave of the disease a couple of months ago. At that time, Covid killed hundreds of people daily.

Authorities attribute the downward trend to the rising rate of vaccination against the Coronavirus. They have lifted some Covid-related bans. But they are warning against laxity in health protocols, saying this could trigger a 6th wave of Covid.