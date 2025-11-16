More forceful response awaits repeated onslaught: Iran govt. spokesperson

Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Saturday, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and people.

Referring to the unprovoked Israeli-American war on the country in June, she stressed that Iran would not take external sensitivities into account when safeguarding its territory as a matter of principle reflecting its firm determination and readiness for self-defense.

Mohajerani also underscored that Iran’s missile capabilities had been strengthened precisely in response to past attacks, with Tehran now addressing weaknesses exposed during those assaults.

“Iran’s orientation is grounded not in slogans, but in action,” she said, highlighting the nation’s strategic preparedness in the face of potential threats.

On diplomacy, Mohajerani described ongoing Western talks as “meaningless” if dominated by coercion, despite Iran receiving indirect messages about possible negotiations.

She insisted that genuine engagement required agreements based on shared interests that protect the national priorities of both sides, noting that her country has consistently demonstrated seriousness in seeking negotiations, peace, and global engagement.

Regarding nuclear issues, she stressed that discussions were strictly limited to Iran’s nuclear file to the exclusion of all other issues.

Mohajerani reiterated the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear energy program, which continued to serve civilian purposes such as medicine, agriculture, and scientific research.

She noted that enriched uranium had been affected during the imposed war, temporarily preventing practical activity, but affirmed that Iran remained within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

She criticized European states recourse earlier this year to the so-called “snapback mechanism” as illegal, asserting that that Iran-Europe relations proceeded strictly on a basis of mutual benefit and respect.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s broader economic and strategic positioning, Mohajerani detailed the country’s resilience against Western sanctions, noting self-sustaining economic policies, structural reforms, and strengthened domestic capabilities.

She emphasized Tehran’s focus on deepening strategic partnerships with Russia and China, fostering such issues as comprehensive trade, joint projects, and scholarships, while also stressing expansion of ties with Persian Gulf neighbors.