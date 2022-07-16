More coronavirus-hit cities in Iran creeping into red zone

Based on a color-coded system showing the severity of Covid-19 outbreak in different regions, as of Saturday 15 cities in Iran are marked red and 35 cities are orange which means the situation is at alarming levels.

The ministry also said 208 cities are registered as yellow, which indicates a moderate level severity on the scale.

Iran managed to keep the coronavirus in check for months before the caseloads and fatalities surge again in recent weeks, dashing hopes among people that the pandemic was over.

The daily death toll in Iran has become double-digit again, with the health ministry saying on Friday 13 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry figures also showed that 4,772 people had tested positive for Covid from Thursday to Friday.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Friday the 7th wave of Covid has started in the country.

Authorities say the only way to contain the rising number of new infections is for people to get their booster shots and wear masks