Minister: Lebanon thwarts Daesh suicide attacks

Mawlawi stated at a press conference that militants had planned to carry out attacks in late February by using rocket-propelled grenades, gunfire, as well as suicide vests rigged with explosives that could have killed many people.

Two suspects were arrested on the same day and are being held in custody, with explosives, weapons and munitions seized, he added.

The Islamic State (IS) group controlled areas in northeastern Lebanon from 2014 to 2017, and claimed two suicide bombings in Beirut’s southern suburbs in 2015 that killed over 40 people.