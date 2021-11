Sang Deh, close to Shervinkooh and Shahriyar Kuh,

still remains intact due to the distance that the Hyrcanian forests have created between this village and the surrounding villages and towns.

The forest is located in Dodangeh district of Sari, the capital city of the province, and its inhabitants speak Mazandarani or Mazani.

This area owes its beauty to the forests that surround it from the south and north.