Magnitude 5.2 Quake Hits Western Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck an area in Iran’s western province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad on Sunday but there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to the Seismological Centre of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake hit an area near Dogonbadan in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad at 13:41 p.m. (local time) on Sunday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was determined to be at 30.36 degrees of north latitude and 50.65 degrees of east longitude.

Data from the seismological centre showed the location of the quake at 14 km from Dogonbadan and 41 km from Sardasht in Khuzestan province.

There have been no reports of casualties yet.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.

In November 2018, the western province of Kermanshah was hit by a major 7.3-magnitude quake that killed 620 people according to the latest toll.

The deadliest quake in Iran’s modern history happened in June 1990. It destroyed the northern cities of Rudbar, Manjil, and Lushan, along with hundreds of villages, killing an estimated 37,000 people.

Bam in the country’s southeastern province of Kerman witnessed a strong quake in December 2003 which killed 31,000 people.