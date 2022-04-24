Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 60

Poland’s defence aid to Ukraine tops $1.6bn

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says his country has supplied Ukraine with more than $1.6bn worth of weapons since the Russian invasion began.

Ukrainians “are fighting for us, for Europe, for freedom, for peace in Europe. And let everyone be aware of that,” he told reporters.

Polish media reports say the package includes 40 tanks and around 60 armoured cars.

Moscow claims Kiev plotting Bucha-like false flag in Lisichansk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the United Kingdom’s special services are plotting provocation in Lisichansk similar to that in Bucha, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, claimed

The representatives of mass media outlets that took part in the staged footage in Bucha have arrived in the city.

“In Lisichansk, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the SBU members jointly with the UK’s special services are preparing another fake video. To this aim, representatives of Ukrainian and Western mass media outlets have arrived in the city in advance, they had earlier made staged photo and videos in Bucha,” said Mizintsev, who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

The military official noted that these fake reports by the Kiev authorities about the alleged “atrocities” of Russia are planned to be broadly spread in Western media soon.

He added that Kiev intentionally creates conditions for provocations by Ukraine’s security services on Easter in order to activate a new wave of Russophobia in Ukraine and abroad.

“The provocative actions are made amid the Kiev regime’s campaign in Ukrainian news outlets on accusing Russia of allegedly organizing ‘missile bombardments of religious facilities’,” the military official stated.

According to him, the provocations also aim to discredit Ukraine’s Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. He noted that “the bishops of Ukraine’s Greek Catholic Church received recommendations from the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky not to conduct traditional Easter festivities overnight on April 23-24, replacing them with online broadcasts of services in churches.”

“While such notices were intentionally not sent to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in order to organize the mass gatherings of believers in the churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate,” he continued.

According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian special services prepare provocation with use of chemical substances in Odessa port to pin the blame on Russia. Ukraine is likely to set off explosion at cold storage facility in Odessa port, on April 18 cistern with ammonia was delivered.

Ukrainian DM says international security organizations failed

The Ukrainian defense minister said multiple international security organizations that count Russia among their members have failed as the Russian invasion in Ukraine rages on.

“Among the casualties of Russia’s war on Ukraine has been the postwar system of global order and security. Russia has done everything that the international security institutions were created to prevent. How can the United Nations Security Council, on which Moscow has a permanent seat, live up to its mission to maintain peace?” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

“What kind of security and cooperation is possible on the Continent when one participating state of the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe has attacked another and killed thousands of civilians? These organizations have failed,” he continued.

The Ukrainian official argued that the institutions needed to be replaced, arguing that they were only serving the interests of “the great powers” and not those of all countries.

Zelensky slams UN chief’s plan to visit Moscow before Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, before heading to Kyiv.

“It is simply wrong to go first to Russia and then to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy told reporters in the Ukraine capital. “There is no justice and no logic in this order,” he added. “The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation,” he continued. The Ukraine’s president said that he thought Russia could use a nuclear weapon, but that he did not want to believe that it would. He stated that foreign countries would sponsor different Ukrainian regions as part of a post-war reconstruction plan. Zelensky stressed that the likelihood of further peace talks with Russia in Turkey depended on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but that Kyiv wanted substantive talks to happen. He noted that Ukraine’s army was not ready to try to break through Russia’s siege of Mariupol by force, but that Kyiv had every right to try and do so. He announced that it was vital that he meet Putin for talks if Ukraine planned to resolve the war through diplomacy. Zelensky said that leaders who plan to visit Ukraine “should not come here with empty hands.” He made the comments when asked about what he expects from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Kyiv on Sunday. The president Noted he is hoping Asian countries will “change their attitude” towards Ukraine as European countries have done. Zelensky stated that NATO not accepting Ukraine as a member was a “gross mistake” and that some of the alliance’s European member states had underestimated the country. He added, however, that Ukraine’s “unity” and “strength” in response to Russia’s invasion “managed to change the attitude of the alliance and the European member states” toward the country.

Ukraine claims Mariupol citizens forcibly deported to Far East region of Russia

Ukraine officials have claimed that Russia has forcibly deported Mariupol citizens to Primorsky Krai in Russia’s Far East region.

“Russia sent forcibly deported citizens of Ukraine from Mariupol to the Primorsky Krai – 8,000 kilometers from the homeland,” said Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, in a Telegram post.

According to Denisova, volunteers told her a train arrived in the city of Nakhodka on April 21 with 308 Ukrainians from Mariupol, including mothers with young children, people with disabilities and students.

Denisova also included photos showing the Ukrainian citizens’ arrival at the train station in her Telegram post.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor, also claimed on April 21, “the Russians brought 308 deported Mariupol residents to Vladivostok.”

The Mariopul mayor’s official telegram post said 90 out of 308 deported residents were children.

“People were accommodated in schools and dormitories. Later it is planned to send them to different settlements of the Primorsky Krai,” the mayor’s Telegram post reads.

Photo and videos published on a Russian local news portal in Vladivostok, vl.com, also showed evacuees from Mariupol arriving by train.

Denisova also claimed Mariupol residents were sent by bus to temporary accommodation in the city of Wrangel and were expected to receive new documents that will allow them to work in Russia.

“The occupying country of Russia grossly violates the provisions of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibits the forced relocation or deportation of persons from the occupied territories,” Denisova added in her Telegram post.

UK: Russia plans to conscript Ukrainian civilians from occupied regions

Ukrainian intelligence has accused Russia of planning to conscript Ukrainian civilians from the occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, according to UK military intelligence update.

“This would follow similar prior conscription practices in the Russian-occupied Donbas and Crimea,” the statement read.

The statement said under Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, occupying powers cannot compel “protected persons” — which, in this context, includes civilians in occupied territories — to serve in its “armed or auxiliary forces.” Additionally, pressure or propaganda aiming to secure volunteers to enlist is not allowed.

“Any enlistment of Ukrainian civilians into the Russian armed forces, even if presented by Russia as being voluntary or military service in accordance with Russian law, would constitute a violation of Article 51 of the Fourth Geneva Convention,” the UK Ministry of Defense statement added.

Eight people killed in Russian strikes on Odesa

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian missile strikes had killed eight people in the city of Odesa, including a three-month-old child.

He fought back tears at one point during the press conference in a Kyiv metro station, saying that he shared the pain of every Ukrainian who had lost children in Russia’s war.

A Ukraine official had earlier reported that five people were killed after Russian forces fired at least six cruise missiles at Odesa.