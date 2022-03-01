Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 6

Air raid siren heard in several Ukrainian cities There are reports of air-raid sirens in several Ukrainian cities on Tuesday morning as the nations braces itself for another day of bombing by Russian forces. The Kyiv Independent media outlets says the sirens are going off in Rivne west of Kyiv, along with Ternopil, Vinnytsia and Volyn.

Ukraine military claims Russia is planning to use Belarus troops

Ukraine’s Armed Forces say Russia is planning to involve the “most trained military units” of the Belarusian army in its invasion.

Belarus previously denied the claim on Monday.

“Belarusian servicemen are carrying out tasks in accordance with the Armed Forces’ training plan for the 2021-2022 training year within Belarusian borders only and are not taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced.

Russian invasion is behind schedule – US classified briefing

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fallen behind schedule thanks to fierce local resistance, and multiple Russian equipment and logistics failures, according to a classified US government briefing attended by US senator Chris Murphy.

UK claims Russia shifts to night operations to reduce losses

UK intelligence claimed Russia has failed to gain control of airspace over Ukraine, prompting a shift to night operations to reduce their losses.

Russian forces ‘surround city of Kherson’

Russian troops have surrounded the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to a journalist and a local official.

“The city is actually surrounded, there are a lot of Russian soldiers and military equipment on all sides, they set up checkpoints at the exits,” Journalist Alyona Panina told Ukrainian 24 TV channel.

The city’s Mayor Igor Kolykhayev also said on Facebook that the “Russia army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson”.

Kherson has a population of around 280,000 and lies north of the Crimea peninsula. Russia claimed to have besieged the city on Sunday.

Mastercard blocks several financial institutions over Russia sanctions

Mastercard has blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The US credit card company did not say which institutions were blocked.

UN official: There are 520,000 refugees from Ukraine in neighboring countries

There are currently 520,000 refugees from Ukraine in neighboring countries and the figure has been rising “exponentially, hour after hour,” Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told the UN Security Council.

Grandi, who addressed the council via teleconference from Geneva, said he has worked in refugee crises for almost 40 years and has “rarely seen such an incredibly fast-rising exodus of people — the largest, surely, within Europe, since the Balkan wars.”

“Over 280,000 have fled to Poland. Another 94,000 to Hungary, nearly 40,000 are currently in Moldova; 34,000 in Romania, 30,000 in Slovakia; tens of thousands in other European countries. We are also aware that a sizeable number have gone to the Russian Federation,” Grandi stated.

“The situation is moving so quickly, and the levels of risk are so high by now, that it is impossible for humanitarians to distribute systematically the aid, the help that Ukrainians desperately need,” Grandi continued, adding, “Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected and spared, and humanitarian access must be granted for those delivering aid to those impacted by war. A failure to do so will compound the already extraordinary levels of human suffering.”

Japan freezes assets of Russia’s central bank

Japan is joining the US and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country’s leaders and three financial institutions.

Aside from those held by six individuals including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Japan will freeze assets of Russia state-owned Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank, as well as the country’s central bank.

UN says at least 406 civilians have been reported hurt or killed in Ukraine

There have been at least 406 reported civilian casualties in Ukraine, including at least 102 killed just within the past few days, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said, citing numbers from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Griffiths addressed the UN Security Council via teleconference from Geneva on Monday, adding that the real number of civilian casualties “could be considerably higher, as many reported casualties have yet to be confirmed.”

“The picture is grim — and could get worse still. Aerial attacks and fighting in urban areas are damaging critical civilian facilities and disrupting essential services such as health, electricity, water and sanitation, which effectively leaves civilians without the basics for day-to-day life,” Griffiths added.

Presidents of 8 EU states call for negotiations on Ukrainian membership

The presidents of Estonia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia published an open letter urging the European Union (EU) to immediately grant Ukraine candidate country status and begin negotiations on its formal acceptance into the bloc.

Foreign students fleeing Ukraine say they face segregation, racism at border

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, foreign students attempting to leave the country say they are experiencing racist treatment by Ukrainian security forces and border officials.

Putin stripped of taekwondo black belt

World Taekwondo has stripped Russian President Vladimir Putin of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

It added that it would join the International Olympic Committee in banning the Russian flag and anthem at its events.

US Olympic & Paralympic Committee calls for complete ban on Russian & Belarusian athletes

The US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has called for a “complete ban on international sport participation” for Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia ‘continued shelling Ukraine during talks’

Ukraine’s president says Russian troops intensified shelling of Ukraine in an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held earlier on Monday.

In a video address, Volodymr Zelensky stated that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method”.

The president added Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv, the capital, remains “a key goal” for the Russians and that Russian forces have also shelled the city of Kharkiv with rocket artillery.

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

Kyiv’s Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, says Russian troops are “attacking hospitals, mobile brigades and ambulances” in Ukraine.

“This is not the action of a state with a legitimate security concern,” Kyslytsya stated at a UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, adding, “This is the action of a state determined to kill civilians. There is no debate. These are war crimes.”

Ukraine claims Russia used a vacuum bomb

Oksana Markarova, Kyiv’s ambassador to the US, says Russia had used a vacuum bomb in Ukraine on Monday.

Also known as a thermobaric bomb, the weapon uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

“They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention,” Markarova stated after a meeting with US legislators, adding, “The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large.”

Canada to ban Russian oil imports, supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated his country will ban imports of Russian crude oil and supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition.

“We are announcing our intention to ban all imports of crude oil from Russia, an industry that has benefited President Putin and his oligarchs greatly,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

Canada will also step up “lethal aid” to Ukraine and will send 100 Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon systems and 2,000 rockets “as quickly as possible,” noted Defence Minister Anita Anand.

Zelensky calls for closure “of the sky” for Russian missiles, aircraft and helicopters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the “complete closure of the sky for Russian missiles, aircraft and helicopters.”

“Evil, armed with missiles, bombs, and artillery, must be stopped immediately, destroyed economically. To show that humanity is able to defend itself, it is necessary to consider a complete closure of the sky for Russian missiles, aircraft, helicopters,” he said in a message posted to his Facebook page.

“A state that commits crimes against civilians cannot be a member of the UN Security Council. For such a state the entrance to all ports, canals, airports in the world must be closed. Such a state should not receive hundreds of billions for energy exports. To buy Russian goods now is to pay for killing people,” Zelensky added.

US officials warn overwhelming wave of Russian troops expected in Ukraine

US administration officials warned lawmakers in classified briefings that a second wave of Russian troops will likely consolidate the country’s positions within Ukraine and by sheer numbers be able to overcome the Ukrainian resistance, according to two people familiar with the briefings.

“That part was disheartening,” one lawmaker told CNN.

The officials also said Russia was likely to lay siege to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and predicted ugly scenes of urban warfare, one of the people familiar with the matter added.

International Criminal Court opens investigation into Russian invasion of Ukraine

The International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, will open an investigation into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “rapidly as possible,” ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan stated.

Pentagon: Russian forces are trying to move closer to Kyiv but are still outside city center

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated the Russian forces are trying to move closer to Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, but still are outside of the city center.

“But clearly we continue to see Russian forces move on — or try to move closer to so they can move on Kyiv from the ground,” Kirby noted during a briefing at the Pentagon on Monday.

“We still assess that they’re outside the city center, and but, what we know clearly, that they have intentions with respect to Kyiv,” he announced.

Ukrainians are “resisting quite effectively around Kyiv,” Kirby continued, adding, “They’ve made it a tough slog for the Russians to move further south.”

Kirby could not say specifically that a Russian convoy that has been seen on satellite imagery is headed for Kyiv, but he said “it clearly appears to, just anecdotally, as just a piece of their desire to continue to move on the capital.”

Washington: Russian invasion of Ukraine has ‘clouded’ economic outlook for US

The chair of the Joe Biden administration’s Council of Economic Advisers warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “clouded” the economic outlook for the United States in the coming year as Americans already feel the pain of rising prices.

US officials: Russian escalation in Ukraine could lead to humanitarian crisis

The massing of Ukrainians at the Polish border is leading to urgent conversations among officials at the State Department and USAID about the need to quickly increase assistance to European countries accepting refugees, according to two senior Joe Biden administration officials with direct knowledge of the situation.

Satellite images: Russian military convoy near Kyiv is more than 40 miles long

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies show the Russian military convoy that has reached the outskirts of Kyiv is even longer than it previously measured.

Maxar announced late Monday the convoy is more than 40 miles long. Earlier Monday, Maxar said the convoy took up roughly 17 miles of roadway.

Maxar told CNN earlier Monday the large military convoy consisted of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles.

Maxar attributed the updated convoy length to additional satellite imagery they collected and analyzed.

Maxar added data and imagery taken Monday shows the convoy stretches from the Antonov airbase — about 17 miles from Kyiv’s city center — to just north of Pribyrsk, Ukraine.

US expels 12 Russian UN staff for non-diplomat activities

The United States has ordered twelve members of Russia’s mission to the United Nations to leave America for engaging in non-diplomatic activities.

“Those diplomats that have been asked to leave the United States were engaged in activities that were not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats,” Deputy US Ambassador Richard Mills told the UN Security Council, without elaborating further.

EU slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, bringing the total of people targeted to 680.

EU headquarters announced those listed include “oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors,” government officials, top military brass and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promote a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine.”