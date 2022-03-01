Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran is for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine; US behind crisis

Ayatollah Khamenei however noted, “Resolving a crisis is only possible after the root-cause of that crisis is identified. The root-cause of the crisis in Ukraine is the US policies and those of Western countries.”

The leader said the West’s support for puppet regimes is a mirage and all puppet regimes must know this.

Ayatollah Khamenei also echoed remarks by the Ukrainian president and the fugitive president of Afghanistan that they trusted the West but Western governments left them alone at the end of the day.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the US’s ruling system is a mafia-style regime and Ukraine is a victim of the US policies.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say Washington destabilized Ukraine by interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs, waging a color coup in the country.

He said if the Ukrainian people had been in the scene, their country would not have plunged into this situation.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said Iran opposes war, the killing of innocent people and the destruction of infrastructure.

The leader also said any judgment must build on the root-cause of the crisis and then due action must be taken to resolve the problem. Ayatollah Khamenei further described the US as the typical example of modern ignorance. He said the US regime creates crises and feeds off of crises in the world.