Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 5

NATO allies ‘stepping up’ military support to Ukraine NATO member states are “stepping up” their support for Ukraine by providing Kyiv with air-defence missiles and anti-tank weapons, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. Stoltenberg added that the United States-led alliance was also providing Ukraine with “humanitarian and financial aid”. Zelensky requests immediate EU membership for Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky once again appealed to the European Union to accept Ukraine as a member state via a special procedure. “We appeal to the European Union regarding immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure. We are grateful to our partners for being with us, but our goal is to be with Europeans and, most importantly, be with them as equals,” Zelensky stated in a video address on his Telegram channel. UK DM: Russia’s attack ‘not on schedule’ and ‘in some significant areas of disarray’ Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “not on schedule” and Vladimir Putin’s forces “are in some significant areas of disarray”, the British defence secretary has told Sky News. Ben Wallace said the Russian invasion launched last week is not having the “strategic impact” that Moscow believed it would. Putin’s nuclear deterrent alert is rhetoric designed to distract from the invasion of Ukraine and not linked practical steps to increase readiness to use the weapons, Wallace added. The UK has managed to supply Ukraine with weapons since the start of the Russian operation, Wallace stated. The defence minister noted the country managed to supply both lethal and non-lethal weapons, but refused to disclose any details for security reasons. UK imposes “strongest” sanctions against Russia The United Kingdom will immediately impose more sanctions against Russia, banning British entities from undertaking financial transactions involving the Russian Central Bank, the Russian National Wealth Fund and its Ministry of Finance, the government said in a statement. London will make further designations this week, the statement added. Russian military announces “safe” corridor for Kyiv residents to leave The Russian military announced an “open and safe” corridor for Ukrainian civilians to leave the capital, Kyiv, on Monday. Ukrainian delegation arrives at place of negotiations with Russia on helicopters The delegation from Kyiv includes Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others, Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said in a statement. “The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine,” it added. The negotiations are expected to get under way imminently. https://ifpnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/88.mp4 Beijing on disconnecting Russia from SWIFT: China not backing sanctions to settle issues China does not approve of the use of sanctions as a means to resolve conflicts, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated. “China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems, and opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” Wang told reporters when asked about Beijing’s stance on Russia being disconnected from the SWIFT payment system. Commenting on the possibility that Chinese companies will join anti-Russian sanctions, the diplomat noted that Beijing demands that the US do not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and other parties in resolving the Ukrainian issue. Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine Russian aviation has gained air superiority over entire Ukraine, Russian Armed Forces eliminated 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov announced. He noted that “since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 31 control centers and communications nodes, 341 tanks and other armored vehicles, 57 multiple launch rocket systems, 121 field artillery units and mortars, 274 special military automobile vehicles.” Russian military are guarding and controlling the territory of the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, he stated. The Ukrainian authorities are using Kiev residents as a human shield and deploying artillery guns in residential quarters, he claimed. Ukraine claims Russian forces have reduced pace of their offensive Russian forces have reduced the pace of their offensive against Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers. “The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas in the offensive against Ukraine,” the Cabinet of Ministers posted on their official Twitter page, without providing more details. The Ukrainian armed forces claimed they had succeeded slowing the pace of the Russian offensive. They accused the Russian forces of continuing to target civilian airfields and other critical infrastructure in violation of international humanitarian law. “At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed,” the military announced in a statement. UK: Most Russian forces still more than 30 kilometers north of Kyiv The bulk of Russian ground forces are still more than more than 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) north of Kyiv, the UK’s Ministry of Defense said in a tweet. Russia’s advance was “slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict,” the ministry added. Report: Belarus prepares to join Russia invasion on Ukraine Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine to support Russia’s invasion in a deployment that could begin “within hours”, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing unnamed sources. A US administration official also told the Washington Post that Belarus is joining Russia to fight Ukrainian forces. “It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin,” stated the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. UN says Ukraine radioactive waste site struck The UN nuclear watchdog said missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in Kyiv, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material. S. Korea bans exporting strategic items to Russia, joins SWIFT sanctions South Korea has decided to tighten export controls against Russia by banning exports of strategic items, and join Western countries’ moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, Seoul’s foreign ministry announced. Japan: Tokyo working on anti-Russian SWIFT measures Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan was asked to join in measures blocking Russia from SWIFT by Western nations and was working with them to make the measures effective. He added Japan will continue to cooperate with other nations, including the Group of Seven, but declined to comment when asked about sanctions on the Russian central bank. Russian diplomat: Moscow still has friends in world Russia still has friends in the world, for instance, China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated. “Of course, we have,” she said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked whether Russia still has any friends. “Look at the reaction of world giants. Those who are not seeking to present themselves as giants, but who really are giants. In particular, China. You must have seen this reaction,” she added. Zakharova said the emergence of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be a “golden dream” for the US. “The US deployed its nuclear weapons on the territory of European countries. It’s not France and the UK that have their own nuclear weapons. This is Italy and many other countries that possess the US nuclear weapons but they do not have access to them. The US controls them there. It was a golden dream that it would appear in Ukraine,” she added. Blasts heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv Blasts were heard in the capital Kyiv and the major city Kharkiv, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection has reported.

Russian forces carried out missile strikes across Ukraine overnight, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

On Monday morning, his office reported strikes in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Chernihiv. No further details were immediately available.

Times claims Kremlin sends mercenaries into Kyiv to assassinate Zelensky

More than 400 Russian mercenaries have been flown in from Africa to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Times.

A private militia known as the Wagner Group allegedly has orders from Vladimir Putin to take out Zelensky – and 23 other government figures – to allow Moscow to take over its eastern European neighbour.

FINA cancels World Junior Championships in Russia

Swimming’s global governing body FINA has called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in Kazan, Russia, in late August.

“FINA will not be holding any future events in Russia if this grave crisis continues,” the group announced in a statement, saying also it had decided to cancel the biennial event after consulting athletes and stakeholders.

Switzerland-based FINA added that it would provide whatever practical support it could to members of the aquatics family impacted by Russia’s invasion.

Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine

Alphabet Inc’s Google confirmed it has temporarily disabled in Ukraine some Google Maps tools that provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are.

The company announced it took the action for the safety of local communities after consulting with sources, including regional authorities.

Zelensky tells Johnson: Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UK prime minister by telephone that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Boris Johnson stated the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson announced in a statement.

Russian ruble plunges nearly 30% against the dollar

The Russian ruble dived around 29% against the dollar on Monday morning, as markets assessed the impact of sanctions on Russia amid a growing backlash against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning

Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will begin in the morning on Monday, a source told TASS.

“It is not a postponement. The meeting will begin in the morning. The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics,” the source added.

Australia imposes sanctions on Russian president, top government officials

The Australian authorities have imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and a number of top government officials, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in a statement.

“From midnight last night, Australian targeted financial sanctions and travel bans came into effect on the Russian president and remaining permanent members of Russia’s Security Council: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev,” the statement reads.

The Australian government announced it will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help it resist the Russian invasion but gave no details on what material it may be sending.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals since Thursday. It has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country’s Defence Minister, Viktor Khrenin.

Turkey’s cabinet chaired by Erdogan to discuss closure of straits for Russian warships

The Turkish cabinet chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss Ukraine’s demand to close the Black Sea straits to Russian warships on Monday, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Ankara is set to restrict the access of Russian warships to the Black Sea over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“It is not a couple of air strikes now, the situation in Ukraine is officially a war… We will implement the Montreux Convention,” the official told CNN Turk in a live interview.

“Turkey will implement all provisions of Montreux Convention in a transparent manner,” he added.

UN Security Council votes to send Ukraine issue to General Assembly

The UN Security Council voted to send the Ukraine issue to the UN General Assembly for a Special Emergency Session due to a permanent member deadlock in the council.

Russia vetoed a US resolution to condemn Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine claims successful drone attacks against Russian forces

The Ukrainian military has claimed successful attacks by its Turkish-made force of drones against Russian forces.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine released footage showing the destruction of armor by a drone, and said it was carried out against a Russian BUK surface-to-air missile system.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, stated the drone attack took place near the town of Malyn, 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) northwest of Kyiv.

Satellite images show large unit of Russian troops near Kyiv

As Ukrainians continue to repel Russian advances around Kyiv, new satellite images show a more than 3-mile-long Russian military convoy is on a roadway that heads toward the capital city.

According to Maxar, the convoy was seen on satellite images on Sunday on the P-02-02 road near Ivankiv, which is about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of the Ukrainian capital. The P-02-02 road goes toward Kyiv.

Maxar identified fuel and logistical trucks, in addition to tanks, infantry vehicles and self-propelled artillery moving in the convoy.

Mayor of southern Ukrainian city says Russians have taken control

Oleksandr Svidlo, the acting mayor of Berdyansk on Ukraine’s southern coast, has confirmed that Russian forces have entered and taken control of the city.

Berdyansk, which has a small naval base, has a population of about 100,000.

Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled

The Ukrainian capital has been encircled and the evacuation of civilians is impossible now, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday.

“We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,” Klitschko stated in reply to a question if there were plans to evacuate civilians from Kiev.

“Right now we are encircled,” he confirmed.

“I just talked to the president (of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky). Everybody is not feeling so well,” Klitschko noted.

The mayor admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons.

“To be honest, we don’t have 100% control,” Klitschko continued, adding, “We built this territorial defense in a short amount of time — but these are patriotic people.”

