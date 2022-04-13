Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 49

Ukraine says ‘no information’ on surrender of marines in Mariupol

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk has stated he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia’s defence ministry.

“I don’t have information,” Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia’s defence ministry claimed 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.

Ukraine deputy PM says not possible to open humanitarian corridors

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said it was not possible to open any humanitarian corridors, and she accused occupying Russian forces of violating a ceasefire and blocking buses evacuating civilians.

Vereshchuk added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that authorities would work to reopen the humanitarian corridors as soon as possible.

German lawmakers call for EU ban on Russian oil after Ukraine visit

The European Union should impose an embargo on Russian oil as soon as possible, the chairmen of three German parliamentarian committees has said after a visit to Ukraine.

German Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth stated cutting Russian oil would be a very important signal because it would affect Russia’s main source of income.

With mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is under pressure to wean itself off Russian gas and oil, as critics say the revenue provides Moscow with vital funds to wage war.

The EU is drafting proposals for an oil embargo on Russia although there is no agreement among member states on banning Russian crude. EU diplomats say Germany is not actively supporting an immediate embargo on Russian oil.

Russia claims Ukrainian diplomatic missions recruiting mercenaries to fight in conflict

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has claimed that Ukrainian diplomatic missions are engaged in recruiting mercenaries to fight against Russian forces amid Moscow’s ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he stressed that the situation has been “aggravated by the influx of foreign mercenaries from the countries of Europe and the Middle East” into Ukraine. According to him, in violation of international law, the mercenaries “are recruited, among other things, by Ukrainian diplomatic missions”.

The statement comes after Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters last month that up to 180 foreign mercenaries had been killed in high-precision strikes carried out by Russian forces against Ukrainian training centres located at the Yavorovsky military compound and near the settlement of Starichi.

Earlier in March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that 16,000 foreign mercenaries are going to fight for Ukraine.

Syromolotov has also said Moscow considers the threat of chemical terrorism by Ukrainian nationalists and military to be very real.

“We consider very real the threat of chemical terrorism by fascist nationalists, operating under the patronage of the current Kiev regime, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under their control,” Syromolotov stated.

“The high probability of such a scenario implementation is conditioned by multiple chemical provocations organized by armed extremist groups controlled by the United States and its NATO allies during the Syrian conflict,” he added.

Ukraine says risk of Russia using chemical weapons remains high

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday there was a high risk of Russia using chemical weapons against her country, echoing warnings by President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Malyar stated authorities were checking unverified reports that Russia may have already used chemical weapons while besieging the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and that there was a theory that phosphorous munitions had been used. Russia has previously called US talk of Moscow using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington and accused Ukraine of preparing to use them.

Russia claims 1,026 Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade surrendered in the city of Mariupol, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday. The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, stated on Wednesday in televised remarks that more than 100,000 people remained in the city awaiting evacuation.

Nearly 200 children killed since Russian invasion began: Ukrainian officials

Some 191 children have been killed and 349 others injured in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, Ukrainian prosecutors claimed in a news release on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said several children have died in recent days due to shelling in northeastern and southern Ukraine

The burnt bodies of a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy had been found in the villages of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, and Korolivka, in western Ukraine, the statement added.

Children are also among the casualties from shelling in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to the statement. A 15-year-old girl was also seriously injured when a munition hit a residential building in the southern Kherson region.

Satellite images show Russian forces deploying in eastern Ukraine

Satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies show Russian forces redeploying and moving into eastern Ukraine.

A number of military deployments were observed along a major highway and the corridor that leads from the towns of Soloti and Valuyki in western Russia’s Belgorod region, toward the Ukraine border.

The deployments consist of dozens of armored vehicles, troops with tents and support equipment, the images appear to show. They can be seen in the satellite images in fields and farms west of Soloti and near the Russian towns of Dubrovka, Biriuch and Leonovka, which is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Ukraine border.

Across the border in eastern Ukraine, several convoys of military equipment were seen along a highway near Vilkhuvatka. Additional military convoys were also seen on Monday in and near the Donbas region near the Ukrainian towns of Bilokurakyne and Kyslikva, according to Maxar.

Together, the convoys contain more than 200 vehicles and include tanks, armored personnel carriers, towed artillery and support equipment, Maxar added. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia would launch full-scale combat actions in the east, but stated: “We are ready.” It comes as Russian troops pour into Ukraine, with a large column of military vehicles also seen heading in the direction of Donbas.

Russia’s new commander an attempt to regain control: UK defence

Russia’s ability to coordinate its military in Ukraine has been hampered to date, and appointing General Alexander Dvornikov “represents an attempt to centralise command and control,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence says in its latest intelligence brief.

“Dvornikov’s selection further demonstrates how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operations,” the brief adds, noting Russia’s renewed focus in the east of Ukraine.

One dead, two injured in Babai, Kharviv region

Russian troops fired on the village of Babai, in the Kharkiv region, killing a 37-year old man, according to the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office.

Two more people were injured and a number of houses damaged and destroyed,” the statement said.

Russia sceptical pro-Kremlin tycoon detained by Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said it is too early for him to tell whether the footage of pro-Kremlin oligarch, Victor Medvedchuk, being detained by Ukraine is authentic.

“The Ukrainian side stoops to the most intricate ways of producing fake news,” Peskov told Russia’s state-sponsored TASS news agency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs after what he said was an operation by security forces. Zelenskyy then offered to exchange him for Ukrainians held hostage by Russia.

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Ukraine

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have arrived in Ukraine, and are on their way to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Polish Press Agency has reported.

Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nausėda, Egils Levits and Alar Karis are reportedly there in a show of support.

Over 3,000 criminal proceedings against Russian troops in Kyiv region

Ukraine has opened more than 3,000 criminal proceedings against Russian troops in the Kyiv region since the Russian invasion started, Ukraine’s national news agency reports, citing a statement made by the head of the Kyiv regional police Andrii Niebytov.

This includes 1,463 cases of violating the laws and customs of war.

“The number of the civilian bodies found and examined in Kyiv region has already exceeded 720. Meanwhile, 200 more people are reported as missing,” Niebytov added.

US claims about alleged use of chemical weapons by Russia baseless: Embassy

The Russian embassy in Washington dismissed as baseless US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price’s claims about the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“We took note of the provocative statements made by Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of State Ned Price at a briefing on April 12 that our country could possibly use chemical weapons in the light of the alleged failures of the special military operation in Ukraine,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Ned Price once again distinguished himself by his idle talk, not substantiated by a single piece of evidence,” it added.

The diplomats noted that the Russian armed forces “do not and cannot have any chemical warfare agents” at their disposal, because Russia eliminated all chemical weapons stockpiles back in 2017.

“The information confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry on the preparation of provocations by Ukrainian radicals with the use of chemicals is disturbing. We also have questions about the origin of these substances,” the statement says.

“We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation. Instead, colleagues should have intensified the process of chemical demilitarization of their country. The United States remains the only state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention that has not fulfilled the international commitments it made,” the statement reads.

“The American arsenal of weapons of this type poses a real threat to humanity,” it adds.

Price told reporters on Tuesday that “Russia may seek to resort to chemical weapons” during its special military operation in Ukraine. He claimed, among other things that “Russia’s forces may use a variety of riot-control agents, and that includes tear gas mixed with chemical agents that would cause stronger symptoms.”

Russian Defense Ministry’s official spokesman, Major Gen. Igor Konashenkov said earlier that Ukraine’s security service SBU was staging a provocation with the use of toxic substances against civilians. He added that the Russian armed forces, engaged in the special military operation in Ukraine, have no chemical weapons at their disposal.

Pentagon mulls delivery of Mi-17 helicopters, Humvee vehicles to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense is looking into the possibility of supplying Mi-17 helicopters and Humvee utility vehicles to Ukraine as part of its new military aid delivery to the country, the Washington Post reported citing US administration sources.

The officials confirmed an earlier report by Reuters, saying that the new delivery is estimated at $750 million. The report says that the final decision about the contents of the shipment is yet to be made.

Preliminary plans mention howitzers, unmanned aerial vehicles and hazmat suits.

The White House announced in early April that since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine it had already provided security aid to the Kiev government worth $1.7 billion.

A US Department of Defense official has also stated Washington has delivered ‘a significant amount’ of Switchblade loitering munitions to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced its plans to deliver 100 Switchblades to Ukraine as part of its military aid to Kiev.

“A significant amount of the first 100 we know are in Ukraine. But it’s not all 100,” the official told reporters, adding, “They’ve gotten a significant number and it won’t take long before the rest of them are in the country.”

The official also confirmed that the delivery of US military aid worth $800 million was almost completed.

Kremlin: Lukashenko apparently gave Putin new files on staged events in Bucha

During talks at the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far East earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko apparently handed over additional documents regarding the staged events in Bucha to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Our military explained, in a methodical and well-argued way, that those [events] were impossible, that they were staged. Apparently, Alexander Grigoryevich handed over additional evidence proving that it was a setup,” he said.

“The documents will be examined by special services,” Peskov added.

Putin has dismissed accusations that Russian troops were responsible for killing civilians in the Kiev suburb of Bucha, labeling the case as fake. The president made the remarks during a joint press conference with Lukashenko on Tuesday.

“I’ve been talking to colleagues from Western countries, often, up until now. And when they say ‘Bucha’ to me, I ask them: ‘Have you ever been to Raqqa? Have you seen how this Syrian city was completely flattened by American aviation?’ Corpses have been laying there decomposing in ruins for months. And nobody cared about that,” Putin said, adding that mass-killings of civilians by the West in Afghanistan had been met with the same silence.

“There was no such silence when they staged provocations in Syria, when they imagined the use of chemical weapons by the Bashar Assad government. Then it turned out that it was a fake, the same fake is in Bucha,” he said.

The Russian president also added that the country’s intelligence services have already received materials proving that the Bucha mass killing, largely branded as a ‘massacre’, was staged, from their Belarusian counterparts. Putin, however, did not elaborate on the materials he mentioned.

‘World must respond now’: Zelensky on reports Russia used chemical weapons

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the world to respond “preventively” to unconfirmed reports Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

“Obviously it is impossible to conduct a full investigation and full analysis in the besieged city,” he said in his night-time address.

But he added that given “Russian propagandists” repeated threats to use chemical weapons in Mariupol and the Russian army’s repeated use of phosphorus munitions in Ukraine, “the world must respond now. Respond preventively”.

“Because after the use of weapons of mass destruction, any response will not change anything. And it will only look like a humiliation for the democratic world,” he noted.

Price of oil may rise to $150 per barrel with EU ban: Russian energy minister

The price of oil may rise to $150 a barrel if the European Union were to ban Russian oil imports, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency reports, citing the country’s energy minister Nikolay Shulginov.

“The cost of oil in the range of $80-150 per barrel is in principle possible… but our task is to ensure the functioning of the oil industry,” Shulginov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

The minister also added Russia is ready to supply oil to “friendly countries at any cost”.

The United States has banned oil and gas imports from Russia but the EU is still debating how to bring limits on oil imports into its next set of economic measures against Russia.

France has frozen more than $25 billion worth of Russian assets: Finance Ministry

France’s Finance Ministry published a detailed list of Russian assets worth 23.7 billion euros — or $25.6 billion USD — which it has frozen since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, which the ministry says are worth 22.8 billion euros, make up the bulk of the frozen assets.

The list of assets also includes 33 real estate properties with a combined acquisition value of 573.6 million euros, including a number of addresses in Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera, and 178 billion euros in frozen banking assets were also listed, along with three yachts worth more than 125 billion euros, six helicopters worth more than 60 million euros, and three works of art worth 7 million euros.

Arbitrary killings, forced disappearances in Crimea: Human rights report

An annual human rights report released by the US cites “credible reports” of significant human rights issues in Crimea.

These include “unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings; forced disappearance; torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by Russia or Russia-led ‘authorities’ – including punitive psychiatric incarceration; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions and transfer of prisoners to Russia.”

US to announce $750m more in weapons for Ukraine: Officials

The Joe Biden administration is expected to announce another $750m in military assistance for Ukraine for its fight against Russian forces, two US officials familiar with the matter told the Reuters new agency.

The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

One of the officials announced final determinations were still being made about the mix of equipment.

Russian statesman says unconfirmed biowarfare labs in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has reiterated claims that the United States funded biological laboratories in Ukraine to develop biological weapons.

“These laboratories were not set up to pursue methods of eliminating dangerous diseases”, the former Russian president said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

“The work that was done there involved investigating pathological organisms that carry a threat to all of humanity,” he added, stating Russia considers such activity “unacceptable”.

In late March, Russia’s parliament set up a working group to investigate “the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine”. Independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders, and officials at the White House and Pentagon have denied Russia’s claims.

OPCW says it is monitoring the Ukraine situation

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol, according to a spokesperson.

“The … OPCW is monitoring closely the situation in Ukraine,” the spokesperson stated quoted by the Reuters news agency.

Biden says Russia is committing ‘genocide’

US President Joe Biden has accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of committing “genocide” in Ukraine.

“Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank – none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away,” the US president said at an event in Iowa on rising gas prices in the US.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Biden’s remarks that Russia committed genocide in Ukraine.

“True words of a true leader. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” Ukraine’s President wrote on Twitter.

Biden had previously described Putin as a “war criminal“, drawing rebuke from Moscow, but this is the first time he has used the word “genocide” to describe events in Ukraine.

Russia facing biggest fall in GDP since the years after Soviet Union fell

Russia’s economy is on track to contract by more than 10 per cent in 2022, the biggest fall in gross domestic product since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin confirmed.

Russia is facing soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed crippling sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A source close to the Russian government who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters news agency that the economy ministry projects a GDP contraction of between 10 and 15 per cent this year.

A contraction of 10% would amount to the biggest decline in gross domestic product since 1994, according to World Bank and International Monetary Fund data.

US ‘cannot confirm’ use of chemical weapons

The US was “not in a position to confirm” recent reports of chemical weapons use in Ukraine but was working to determine what happened, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Ukraine announced earlier it was checking unverified information that Russian forces may have used chemical weapons while besieging the city of Mariupol.

“We’re in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually has happened,” the top US diplomat told reporters.

“We had credible information that Russian forces may use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents that would cause stronger symptoms to weaken and incapacitate entrenched Ukrainian fighters and civilians, as part of the aggressive campaign to take Mariupol,” he added.

The US Defense Department cannot confirm the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, a spokesman admitted on Tuesday. The claims were initially made on encrypted messaging app Telegram by the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, part of the Ukrainian National Guard.

“We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol, Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, adding that “we cannot confirm [the reports] at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot-control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine,” he continued.

Top US intelligence official says US still watching in case Russia intelligence disclosures “burned” sources

The intelligence community continues to monitor whether its disclosures of previously-classified information surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine have compromised any of its closely-guarded “sources and methods,” the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, stated.

“We are cautious, but continue to look to see whether or not we made the right calculation in doing that, because it’s a long term thing to see whether or not you actually burn your sources and methods through disclosures,” Haines said during public remarks at the Meridian International Center.

The intelligence community “took a little bit of additional risk than I think we might otherwise take” in releasing information related to Russia’s planning for the invasion, Haines added, but “we all agreed to it and achieved consensus” within the intelligence community.

Her remarks provide a rare window into the closely-guarded deliberations within the Joe Biden administration and the intelligence community around a series of remarkable intelligence disclosures made over the past four months.

Since December, the Biden administration has released a series of previously classified intelligence revealing Russian moves as Moscow massed troops on the Ukrainian border.

US aims to force Russia to shift money away from war: Official

The United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Putin to spend Russia’s money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine”, according to a top US Treasury Department official.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told The Associated Press news agency that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future”.