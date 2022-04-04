Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 40

Russian forces withdrawing from Sumy: Governor

Russian forces are withdrawing from northeastern Sumy and are taking their equipment with them, according to the region’s governor.

In a Telegram post, Dmytro Zhyvytsky claimed Ukrainian forces had pushed the Russian troops out, but warned that small groups of soldiers may still remain.

UN confirms 1,417 civilian deaths in Ukraine

The UN human rights office says it has verified 1,417 civilian deaths in Ukraine, but states the actual toll is “considerably higher” as figures from areas such as Mariupol and Irpin are yet to be corroborated.

In its latest update, the agency announced the victims include 121 children. It added that 2,038 others have been wounded.

Several killed in Kharkiv attack

Russian shelling of Kharkiv has killed at least seven people and wounded 34, including three children, according to the city’s prosecutor’s office.

In a Telegram post, the prosecutor’s office announced 10 houses and a trolleybus depot were damaged in the attack on Sunday evening.

Ukraine military claims control of towns in Chernihiv region

The Ukrainian military claims that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

The news agency RBK Ukraina reports the road between Chernihiv and the capital of Kyiv is to reopen to some traffic later on Monday.

Chernihiv is a city 80 miles (129km) north of Kyiv and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks. Its mayor has said that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70 percent of the city.

Zelensky pledges to continue Russia talks despite atrocities in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the CBS network that he remained committed to peace talks with Russia despite the “atrocities” Russian forces were committing in his country.

“It’s difficult to say how, after all what has been done, we can have any kind of negotiations with Russia. That’s on the personal level. But as a president, I have to do it. Any war has to end,” he said in an excerpt of the interview posted on Facebook.

“There’s no any other way, but the dialogue, if we don’t want hundreds of thousands, millions to die,” he added.

In a video address, Zelensky called for an end to Russian “war crimes.”

His address came after reports of dozens of bodies found in the streets and mass graves in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

“The world has already seen many war crimes. At different times. On different continents. But it is time to do everything possible to make the war crimes of the Russian military the last manifestation of such evil on earth,” Zelensky said.

The president called on Russian leaders to be held accountable for the actions of the nation’s military.

“I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled. Such orders. Such a fulfillment. And joint responsibility. For these murders, for these tortures, for these arms torn off by explosions that lie on the streets. For shots in the back of the head of tied people. This is how the Russian state will now be perceived. This is your image,” he added.

UK military intelligence says heavy fighting continues in Mariupol

Heavy fighting has continued in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to take the strategic port city, British military intelligence has said.

“The city continues to be subject to intense, indiscriminate strikes but Ukrainian forces maintain a staunch resistance, retaining control in central areas,” the Ministry of Defence added.

Moscow claims Kyiv attempts to disrupt peace talks with Bucha ‘provocation’

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Kyiv’s attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a “provocation” in Bucha.

“Russian Federation requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in connection with the provocation of the Ukrainian military and radicals in the city of Bucha,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

“The idea behind the next crime of the ‘Kyiv’s regime’ is the disruption of peace negotiations and the escalation of violence,” she added.

Canada: Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine civilian deaths

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the “egregious and appalling” killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Russia must be held to account.

“We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

“Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice,” he added.