Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 27

Alexei Navalny found guilty of large-scale fraud by Russian court Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of large-scale fraud by a Russian court. Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court. Ukrainian official: Russian shellings kills two, injures three Russian shelling killed two and injured three civilians in the town of Lisichansk in the southeastern Luhansk region, according to local official. Eight people were rescued from the debris of houses destroyed by the shelling, Luhansk region head Serhiy Hayday said in Facebook post. The shelling also hit a children’s hospital setting fire to the building, Hayday noted. “Russians animals opened fire on a children’s hospital in the town of Severodonetsk, but luckily, all the patients, their mothers and the medical personnel were evacuated,” he added. UK: Russian forces ‘largely stalled’ The UK’s Ministry of Defence has released its latest intelligence report, saying Ukrainian forces continue to repulse Russian attempts to occupy the southern city of Mariupol. “Despite heavy fighting, Ukrainian forces continue to repulse Russian attempts to occupy the southern city of Mariupol,” it added. “Russian forces elsewhere in Ukraine have endured yet another day of limited progress with most forces largely stalled in place,” the report reads. “Several Ukrainian cities continue to suffer heavy Russian air and artillery bombardment with the UN reporting that more than 10 million Ukrainians are now internally displaced as a result of Russia’s invasion,” London has reported. Ukraine accuses Russia of using banned phospohorous bombs in Kramatorsk Ukrainian official claim Russia used banned phosphorus munitions in the besieged southeastern town of Kramatorsk. “You will burn the way this phosphorus burns,” police chief Oleksiy Bilochitsky stated. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Moscow of using phosphorus bombs which can cause fires that spreads over large areas. The 1977 Geneva Convention banned the use of white phosphorus bombs in conflicts. Large areas in Ukraine contain explosive devices The Association of Ukrainian Sappers has said that at least 82,525 square kilometers (31,863 square miles) of Ukraine’s land area now contains explosive devices. That amounts to an area bigger than the Austria. “After the victory, these areas will have to be subjected to humanitarian demining,” the association added. Civilians living near Kyiv airport told to evacuate The mayor of Boryspil, a town outside Kyiv and home to Ukraine’s main international airport, has urged civilians there to evacuate the area. Volodymyr Borysenko stated the departure of civilians would make it easier for Ukrainian forces to operate in the area, given the ongoing hostilities. Russia’s Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers. The company added requests stood at 108 million cubic metres for March 22, up from 104.7 million cubic metres for March 21. Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as some European Union members discussed a potential oil embargo on Russia and attacks on Saudi facilities sent jitters through the market. Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.20, or 1.96%, to $114.32 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $3.18, or 2.75%, to $118.80 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0440 GMT. Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market. Deputy prime minister and former energy minister Alexander Novak said on Monday oil prices will jump to $300 a barrel if the West abandons Russian oil, adding that “some see it possibly reaching $500 a barrel.”

Ukrainians warned to brace for ‘high-precision weapons’

Ukraine’s military warned its people on Tuesday to brace for more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure.

Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, and increasingly are resorting to causing massive destruction to residential areas using air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery.

Ukraine’s armed forces announced in a statement issued on Tuesday that Russian forces were expected to continue to attack critical infrastructure using “high-precision weapons and indiscriminate munitions”.

Zelensky: Ukraine would be ‘destroyed’ before surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said all issues would be on the table if Russia’s Vladimir Putin agreed to direct talks to end the war, but he warned his country would be “destroyed” before it surrenders.

He insisted again that a meeting with Putin “in any format” was needed to end the war.

“If I have this opportunity and Russia has the desire, we would go through all the questions,” he told Ukrainian journalists in an interview published by media outlet Suspilne.

“Would we solve them all? No. But there is chance, that we partially could – at least to stop the war,” he added.

He repeated his assertion that Ukraine “already understood” it could not join NATO but he stated his countrymen would not simply “hand over” the capital, the eastern city of Kharkiv, or the heavily bombarded and besieged southern port of Mariupol.

“Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums,” he said, adding, “We should be destroyed first.”

Report: 4,431 residential buildings destroyed, damaged in war

Ukraine’s emergency services has said that at least 651 residential buildings in the country have been completely destroyed since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to NEXTA Television.

About 3,780 houses have been damaged, the TV station quoted the service as saying.

According to the State Emergency Service of #Ukraine, since February 24, 651 residential buildings in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, and about 3,780 houses have been partially destroyed. pic.twitter.com/vwqZjtNhmr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2022

Air raid alerts heard across Ukraine

Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian news outlet, is reporting air raid sirens “in almost every region” of the country.

⚡️Air raid alerts sound in almost every region of Ukraine. Sirens have been activated in the Sumy, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattya, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, Volyn, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, Odesa oblasts. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 22, 2022

Ukraine military claims it forced Russian troops out of Kyiv suburb

The Ukrainian army has said it forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle.

That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, it added.

Ukraine army: Russian forces blocking access to the Sea of Azov

Ukraine’s military claims Russian forces now hold the land corridor with Crimea and are blocking access to the Sea of Azov.

The Russian ground offensive remains largely stalled, but its air forces are continuing to bomb infrastructure in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkhiv and in the Donetsk regions, it said.

Ukrainian troops have repulsed 13 Russian attacks and killed 300 Russian soldiers, it added.

Kremlin ‘confirms’ 10,000 Russian soldiers killed so far in Ukraine

Almost 10,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed in Ukraine so far, just one month since its invasion began, according to data from the defence ministry in Moscow.

Pro-Kremlin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda (KP) reported that 9,861 soldiers had died in Ukraine and 16,153 had been injured.

The inclusion of the figures appears to have been accidental, as the web page was eventually removed.

KP editor Vladimir Sungorkin told the BBC the information had been the result of a hack, and claimed the daily will publish an explanation in due course.

The figures exceed US intelligence estimates of Russian fatalities in the conflict.

Russia tells public not to stockpile food amid sanctions

The Russian government has urged the public not to stockpile food or essentials in the wake of economic sanctions, saying that there is “enough for everyone”.

Deputy PM Viktoria Abramchenko said, “We are fully covering our needs in sugar and buckwheat”, adding, “There is no need to panic, no need to stockpile those goods. There’s enough for everyone.”

She stated Russia was increasing imports of dairy produce, fruit and vegetables, meat and animal feed from “friendly countries” (such as nearby ex-Soviet nations and India, Turkey and China) to prevent food shortages.

Biden says Putin weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, without citing evidence

Russia’s false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his war against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden claimed, without citing evidence.

Putin’s “back is against the wall and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true,” Biden stated at a Business Roundtable event.

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those,” he continued.

Zelensky reiterates willingness to drop NATO plans

Ukraine’s president has said in an interview with Ukrainian television channels that he is prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

“It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Volodymyr Zelensky added.

Zelensky noted that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

Satellite pictures show extent of destruction in Mariupol, Chernihiv & Irpin

Pentagon: US & other nations discussing providing Ukraine with “long-range air defense”

The US is in “ongoing discussions” with other nations to provide Ukraine “the kinds of defenses capabilities to include long-range air defenses, that we know that they’re comfortable using,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Monday.

These are “active consultations,” Kirby added.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Slovakia and Bulgaria last week after attending the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels.

US officials: Shipments of new security assistance have started, but not yet arrived in Ukraine

Shipments of the $800 million in new security assistance that the US is sending to Ukraine have started, but have not yet arrived in Ukraine, according to multiple officials.

US President Joe Biden announced the new aid package last week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an impassioned plea to Congress for more help.

“We’re still fleshing all of that out, but it will arrive, we believe it will arrive very, very soon, or at least the initial shipments will start to arrive soon, but nothing has been actualized on that yet,” a senior defense official told reporters Monday.

Another administration official told CNN the plan was for equipment to begin being shipped this weekend so deliveries should begin in the next few days.

“Shipments have certainly begun,” the official noted, just not the actual arrival of the aid.

These shipments will be critical to the Ukrainian defense against the Russian onslaught and will include 100 armed drones for the first time.

Ukraine official: 45,000 people evacuated from Mariupol since blockade

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, has told local media that at least 45,000 have been evacuated from Mariupol sine Russian forces blockaded the city.

“More than 100,000 people remain there,” she stated.

Pentagon will help gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The Pentagon has said it will help gather evidence of Russian war crimes, as it accuses the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks as part of an intentional strategy in the conflict.

“We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told a news briefing.

“But there are investigative processes that are going to go on, and we’re going to let that happen. We’re going to contribute to that investigative process. As for what would come out of that, that’s not a decision that the Pentagon leadership would make,” Kirby added.

Zelensky: Mariupol is being “reduced to ashes,” but city will “survive”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is being reduced to ashes” by Russia’s military aggression, but added that the city will “survive.”

Mariupol, which before the war was home to around 450,000 people, has been under near constant attack from Russian forces since early March with satellite images showing significant destruction to residential areas. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that “what’s happening Mariupol is a massive war crime.”

Zelensky in his address went on to again urge the Ukrainians to “do everything you can to defend our country, to save our people.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in late February, “we are seeing more and more [Ukrainian] heroes. Once ordinary Ukrainians, and now true fighters,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader also stated that the ordinary citizens in Ukraine are “rising” to the point that Russia “doesn’t believe that this is the reality,” and noted, “we will make Russia believe.”

“Fight, keep on fighting, and help,” he urged the Ukrainians.

Russia says it is ready to swap over 500 captured Ukrainians

Russia has passed details of more than 500 captured Ukrainians to the Red Cross, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s human rights commissioner as saying.

“These are Ukrainian prisoners that we are ready to exchange,” Tatyana Moskalkova said.

The International Red Cross was sent documents to facilitate an exchange with captured Russian soldiers, according to the Kremlin’s human rights commissioner. The Red Cross has not confirmed the claims.