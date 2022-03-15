Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 20

Moscow: Biolabs in Ukraine pose threat to all Europe, not just Russia

Biolaboratories in Ukraine pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry’s second CIS department, told Sputnik. “As for biolaboratories on Ukraine’s territory, they pose a danger not only to Russia but to the whole of Europe. Conducting Russia’s special operation in Ukraine is aimed, among other things, at stopping this threat,” Polishchuk said. Purpose of Russia’s operation in Ukraine is, among other things, to stop the threat posed by biolaboratories, Polishchuk continued. The Russian diplomat added that Moscow was forced to recognise the Donbass republics’ independence, but the decision on their possible return to Ukraine is up to LPR and DPR residents.

Report: US tells allies China is open to providing Russia with military support

The Financial Times reports the US has told its allies that China has signalled a willingness to provide military assistance after Russia requested equipment including surface-to-air missiles.

The British daily cited officials familiar with the content of US diplomatic cables.

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ over Russia-China ‘alignment’

The US expressed concern about “alignment” between Russia and China, following a meeting between senior US and Chinese officials in a Rome hotel where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other security issues for around seven hours.

Jake Sullivan, the US’s National Security Adviser, and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s chief diplomat, met in Rome for what the White House described as a “substantial” session.

The White House said the two officials “underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China”.

A senior US official told reporters, on condition of anonymity, “We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia”.

They added that the meeting was a “very candid conversation”.

China tells US it regrets war in Ukraine but rejects “smear” over its position

China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, told Washington Beijing regrets the war in Ukraine but will not stand for any attempts to “smear” China over its position, according to a readout from the Chinese side.

Yang met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Rome Monday amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US has information suggesting China has expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance as part of its war on Ukraine, a Western official and a US diplomat told CNN.

China has dismissed that as US “disinformation.”

“China always calls for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abides by the United Nations Charter and principles,” Yang told Sullivan, adding that Beijing will continue to promote peace talks and has provided “emergency humanitarian aid” to Ukraine.

Yang also said it is important to “straighten out the historical context of the Ukraine issue, get to the bottom of the problem’s origin, and respond to the legitimate concerns of all parties.”

Ukraine president asks Russian soldiers: “Why should you die?”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke directly to Russian soldiers in a video message uploaded to Telegram early Tuesday morning local time.

“Russian conscripts! Listen to me very carefully. Russian officers! You’ve already understood everything. You will not take anything from Ukraine. You will take lives. There are a lot of you. But your life will also be taken,” the president said.

But why should you die? What for? I know that you want to survive.

Zelensky added Ukraine is hearing Russian soldier’s conversations in intercepts.

“We hear what you really think about this senseless war, about this disgrace, and about your state. Your conversations with each other. Your calls home to your family. We hear it all. We draw conclusions. We know who you are,” he stated.

The Ukrainian President also offered Russian soldiers what he said was, “a choice” and “a chance.”

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance. Chance to survive. If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated. As people, decently. In a way, you were not treated in your army. And in a way, your army does not treat ours. Choose!” Zelensky noted.

Report: Russia requests food assistance & other forms of aid from China during war in Ukraine

Russia has requested both military and financial assistance from China amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Among the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as “meal, ready-to-eat,” or MREs, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The request underscores the basic logistical challenges that military analysts and officials say have stymied Russian progress in Ukraine — and raises questions about the fundamental readiness of the Russian military.

Forward-deployed units have routinely outstripped their supply convoys and open source reports have shown Russian troops breaking into grocery stores in search of food as the invasion has progressed.

One of the sources suggested that food might be a request that China would be willing to meet, because it stops short of lethal assistance that would be seen as provocative by the west.

The US has information suggesting China has expressed some openness to providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance as part of its war on Ukraine, a Western official and a US diplomat told CNN, and is conveying what it knows to its NATO allies.

It is not yet clear whether China intends to provide Russia with that assistance, US officials familiar with the intelligence tell CNN. But during an intense, seven-hour meeting in Rome, a top aide to US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart of “potential implications and consequences” for China should support for Russia be forthcoming, a senior administration official stated.

Amir Abdollahian to Ukraine FM: Islamic Republic against war

Iran’s foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that the Islamic Republic favors peaceful solution to disputes through diplomatic talks.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with Dmytry Kuleba, outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance which is based on opposition to war. (READ MORE)

Multiple explosions heard in central Kyiv

News outlets and journalists in Kyiv are reporting several loud explosions in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Independent, a local news outlet, says “heavy explosions” were heard in the city early in the morning, while a foreign journalist there said he woke up to “several huge explosions in central Kyiv”.

Report: Russia asked China for ‘five types of military equipment’

The Financial Times reported the US has told its allies that Russia asked China for five types of military equipment.

The British newspaper cited officials familiar with the content of the US diplomatic cables.

It said the US claims the Russian request included surface-to-air missiles, drones, intelligence-related equipment, armoured vehicles, and vehicles used for logistics and support.

Russia denies making any such request.

China has also denied claims by US officials that Russia had sought military assistance in Ukraine and accused Washington of spreading “malicious disinformation” that risked escalating the conflict.

“The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue,” the Chinese embassy in London told Reuters in a statement.

“China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” it added.

“The top priority now is to ease the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire, and work for diplomatic settlement rather than further escalate the situation,” it continued.

Ukraine official: War could be over by May

An adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff says the war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour.

“I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates,” Oleksiy Arestovich stated in a video published by several Ukrainian media.

“We are at a fork in the road now: there will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some, say, Syrians for a round two and, when we grind them too, an agreement by mid-April or late April,” he added.

A “completely crazy” scenario could also involve Russia sending fresh conscripts after a month of training, he continued.

Japan freezes assets of 17 Russians

Japan has decided to freeze the assets of an additional 17 Russians, including billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, who is a close confidant of the Russian president.

The other 11 people subject to asset freezes are members of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma.

Altogether, Japan has now sanctioned 61 Russian individuals over Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Upcoming NATO meeting expected to focus on defense of eastern Europe

This week’s meeting of NATO defense ministers is expected to focus on the alliance’s next steps to beef up its defensive presence in eastern Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine according to NATO and US officials.