Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 19

Ukraine suffered over $119bln in losses because of war

Russia’s invasion has caused more than $119 billion in damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, Denys Kudin, the first deputy economy minister, claimed in an interview on Ukrainian television.

Ukraine deputy PM: Ten humanitarian corridors agreed

Ukraine says it will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 “humanitarian corridors” on Monday, including from towns near the capital Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk.

“We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine to [the port city of Mariupol] from Berdiansk (in southeastern Ukraine),” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said in a video address.

China denies it received Russian request for help in Ukraine war

China announced it was not asked by Russia for military equipment or other assistance to support its war in Ukraine.

Two US officials told CNN Sunday that Russia has asked China for military support, including drones, as well as economic assistance for its unprovoked invasion.

Speaking Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference the US was “peddling disinformation.”

“Recently, the US side has been peddled disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions,” Lijian said when asked about the Russian request for help.

“China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, and we have been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks. It is imperative for all parties to exercise restraint and cool down the tension, rather than adding fuel to the fire; it’s important to push for a diplomatic solution, rather than further escalating the situation,” he added.

Russian Armed Forces destroy 3,920 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure

The Russian armed forces have disabled 3,920 facilities of the Ukrainian military infrastructure as part of the special military operation in the country, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday. “In total, 3,920 facilities of Ukrainian military infrastructure were disabled since the start of the special military operation,” Konashenkov told reporters.

A total of 143 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,267 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 124 multiple rocket launchers, 457 field artillery guns and mortars, 1,028 units of special military vehicles were destroyed, he noted.

Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed in war

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview.

He added he was citing figures from the Mariupol city administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid reaching the encircled city on Sunday. Moscow claims it does not target civilians.

FM: Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war

“To those abroad scared of being ‘dragged into WWIII’. Ukraine fights back successfully,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

“We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons. Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war,” he added.

Instagram no longer accessible in Russia

Instagram was inaccessible in Russia after Moscow accused its parent company Meta of allowing calls for violence against Russians, including the military, on its platforms.

The move comes after Facebook and Twitter were blocked in early March as part of sweeping efforts by Moscow to control information available to Russians about its military operation in Ukraine.

On Monday, Instagram appeared on a list of “restricted” online resources published by Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.

Pregnant woman & her baby die after Russian bombing of maternity hospital

A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth.

Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had been widely circulated as displaying the brutality of the conflict and Russian shelling of civilian areas.

Ukraine: Russia preparing for several fresh attacks

The Ukrainian army says Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in occupied positions, maintain the pace of their offensive and preparing for fresh attacks.

“The enemy is forming and moving strategic reserves to our borders,” the Ukrainian general staff said in a daily bulletin early on Monday, adding that fresh attacks were expected on Kharkiv, Sumy and the Kyiv suburb of Browari.

The Ukrainian side charged that Russian forces were destroying stationary military and civilian infrastructure in the country, in contravention of international humanitarian law.

Report: Russia threatens Western companies with arrests, seizures

Russian authorities, facing potential economic calamity as Western sanctions take hold, have threatened foreign companies hoping to withdraw from the country with arrests and asset seizures, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to several foreign entities – via calls, letters and in-person visits – including to Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, according to the business daily, citing sources familiar with the matter.

They have threatened to arrest officials who have criticised the government or to seize assets, including intellectual property.

“The warnings have prompted at least one of the targeted companies to limit communications between its Russian business and the rest of the company, out of concern that emails or text messages among colleagues may be intercepted, some of the people (familiar with the matter) said,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Russia: Sending UN peacekeepers to Ukraine not on agenda of UN Security Council

Sending UN peacekeepers to Ukraine is not on the agenda of the UN Security Council or other international platforms, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s international organizations department, told Sputnik.

“This issue is not yet on the agenda of the UN Security Council or any other international platforms,” Ilyichev said.

Moscow sees no grounds for such a decision, given that “the situation is fully controlled by the Russian armed forces in accordance with the goals and objectives of the special military operation,” the diplomat added.

“The further course of the settlement of the situation will depend on the willingness of the Ukrainian side to seek compromises. Thus, the current state of affairs does not provide for any involvement of the peacekeeping contingent of the world organization,” he continued.

At least one killed, three wounded after shell hits Kyiv residential building

Ukrainian state TV reporting that at least one person has been killed and three others injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser at the ministry of interior, put the death toll at two, adding that three others were hospitalised.

Kyiv was hit by heavy artillery strikes on Monday morning, after days of heavy fighting in the suburbs.

A shell flew into a high-rise building in #Kyiv's #Obolon at night. The nine-story building partially collapsed and there was a fire. According to preliminary data, there were no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/NB7l4FoU1F — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

Russia warns it may be forced to pay foreign currency debt in roubles

Russia’s finance ministry says it had approved a temporary procedure for repaying foreign currency debt, but warned that payments would be made in roubles if sanctions prevent banks from honouring debts in the currency of issue.

The finance ministry announced in a statement that Russia has enough funds to meet its debt obligations, but criticised Western sanctions freezing the government and central bank’s foreign currency accounts as a desire to organise an artificial default.

Zelensky: Kiev needs to agree on presidential meeting at next round of talks with Russia

Representatives of Ukrainian and Russian delegations must agree on a meeting between the presidents of two countries during their upcoming talks, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday.

“Representatives of our countries’ delegations negotiate daily in an on-line format,” Zelensky stated.

“Our delegation has a clear-cut task to do everything possible to organize the presidential meeting, which, I am sure, is anticipated by everyone. They must understand that it is a complicated story, as well as a tough, but extremely needed path,” he added.

“Our aim is that in the course of this fight and this difficult negotiating process Ukraine gets the necessary result, which is necessary for all of us, for peace and security, for us to have normal and effective guarantees,” the president continued.

Chechen strongman claims he has joined Russian troops outside Kyiv

As Kyiv girded for an expected Russian onslaught, Ramzan A. Kadyrov, the Chechen strongman, announced that he had arrived at the doorsteps of the Ukrainian capital, posting a video that appeared to show Chechen troops briefing him after a successful attack.

He mocked Ukrainian forces, saying they had little idea where he was. He added the video was shot in Hostomel, where Russian troops have been attacking an airport, and he warned he would join other Russian forces preparing to enter Kyiv.

WHO warns war in Ukraine could make Covid-19 pandemic worse

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned it is concerned the war in Ukraine could worsen the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is trying to do more to limit the spread of infectious diseases.

Cases in the region are down from the previous week, but there’s significant risk there will be more severe disease and death due to low vaccination rates in Ukraine, as well as among the more than 2 million who’ve fled the country to surrounding areas — regions also with low vaccination rates.

Ukraine’s FM discusses support for Kiev with Blinken, Truss

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed Western support for Kiev, amid Russia’s special military operation, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

Australia sanctions Russian oligarchs

Australia announced fresh sanctions Monday targeting Russian oligarchs, key business people and their family members, according to the foreign ministry.

In total, 33 people were hit with sanctions, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, CEO of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Dmitri Lebedev, Chairman of Rossiya, one of Russia’s largest air carriers.

Australia follows the US, UK, Canada, the European Union and New Zealand, in sanctioning key Russian individuals over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian president warns “it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall” on NATO territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned it is only a matter of time before Russia’s military assault on Ukraine expands to members of NATO unless the alliance installs a no-fly zone over his country.

“Last year, I made a clear warning to NATO leaders that if there were no tough preventive sanctions against Russia, it would start a war,” Zelensky said in a video address Sunday posted to his Facebook page.

He added, “We were right … now I repeat again — if you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory. NATO territory. On the homes of citizens of NATO countries.”

In addressing NATO countries, Zelensky cited the killing of American journalist Brent Renaud in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday.

“An American journalist was killed in the Kyiv region today. Brent Renaud. His colleague was wounded. It was a deliberate attack by the Russian military. They knew what they were doing. But not everyone in the West seems to know what they are doing,” he stated.

Zelensky also noted his team is continuing diplomatic negotiations with Russia to arrange a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Representatives of our countries’ delegations speak in video format every day. Our delegation has a clear task — to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents, the meeting that I am sure people are waiting for,” he continued.

Biden spoke with Macron about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Sunday evening to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two men “reviewed recent diplomatic engagements,” according to a White House readout of the call.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine,” the readout said.

Macron and Biden agreed to strengthen sanctions already taken against Russia in a call Sunday, the Elysee Palace announced. The two leaders reiterated their support for Ukraine and would join efforts on initiatives to end the fighting, according to a Elysee Palace statement.

Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing the efforts to reach a ceasefire and ongoing negotiations, according to a French source familiar with the calls.

On the call with Zelensky, Macron, “reviewed the situation with him. He expressed his full support and detailed the additional aid that the European Union decided to provide at the Versailles Summit. They exchanged views on the continuation of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” the source stated, adding the two leaders will continue to coordinate in the coming days.

Satellite image shows Ukrainians thwart Russian attempt toward Kyiv on pontoon bridge

The Ukrainian military has thwarted an attempt by Russian military vehicles to cross the Irpin River on a pontoon bridge near Hostomel, a new satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows.

The bridge first appeared in satellite imagery from Maxar on Thursday, March 10, and in that photo, it appears to have been destroyed. An additional photo, published on social media on March 13, also shows the pontoon bridge destroyed, in addition to nearby Russian military vehicles.

Ukrainian forces in Kyiv’s suburb of Irpin have so far repelled Russian advances toward the Ukrainian capital city. With the main bridge crossing the Irpin River having been destroyed by Ukrainians to thwart a Russian advance, the Irpin River poses a significant obstacle for the Russian military.

The pontoon bridge was located in an open field roughly five miles (eight kilometers) north of the main bridge across the Irpin River.

It’s the second known location where the Russians have built a pontoon bridge to move vehicles. Before the invasion began, Russia constructed a pontoon bridge across the Pripyat River in the greater Chernobyl exclusion zone and later moved dozens of forces across it.

UK says Russian naval forces have cut off Ukraine from international maritime trade

The UK Ministry of Defense announced Russian forces have blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting the nation off from international maritime trade.

An intelligence update posted to the defense ministry’s Twitter said, “Russian naval forces have established a distant blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade.”

According to the World Trade Organization, trade by sea accounts for more than 80% of the world’s trade volume.

The UK MOD intelligence briefing also added Russian naval forces are “continuing to conduct missile strikes against targets throughout Ukraine” and that Moscow has conducted “one amphibious landing in the Sea of Azov and could look to conduct further such operations in the coming weeks.”

An amphibious landing is a military attack of coordinated land, sea, and air forces.

IAEA concerned about Chornobyl safety despite reparations

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed concern over the safety of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), despite news of the resumption of external electricity supplies following the reparation of a damaged power line.

“This is a positive development as the Chornobyl NPP has had to rely on emergency diesel generators for several days now,” IAEA Director General Grossi said.

“However, I remain gravely concerned about safety and security at Chornobyl and Ukraine’s other nuclear facilities,” he added.

The plant is working on back-up diesel generators and will be reconnected to the Ukrainian electricity grid in the morning on Monday, according to IAEA.

The UN nuclear watchdog also announced staff operating radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped carrying out safety-related repairs due to exhaustion, since they have not been relieved since Russia seized the site last month.

Report: Russia requested military assistance from China in Ukraine

Russia has asked China for military assistance in Ukraine, including drones, a senior US official has claimed.

The requests came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had occurred, the official said.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday that China providing Russia with support is a “concern.” He stressed Washington has made it clear to Beijing there will “absolutely be consequences” for “large-scale” efforts to give the Kremlin a workaround to US sanctions.

Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told CNN he had not heard of Moscow’s request.

Village school outside Mykolaiv demolished in Russian military strike

A school in the village of Zelenogai, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Mykolaiv, has been demolished by a Russian military strike, Mykolaiv regional administrator Vitali Kim said.

Video and photos from the scene, which have been geolocated and their authenticity verified, show much of the school has been reduced to rubble. Kim confirmed that a school in the Mykolaiv region was hit and posted the video and photos online.

“Some people got under the rubble and we are evacuating them,” Kim added.

Later on Saturday evening, Kim stated that the military strike left several people either dead or in critical condition.

Humanitarian aid convoy fails to reach Mariupol

Mariupol’s city administration confirmed Sunday night that a large convoy of humanitarian aid destined for the besieged city had not arrived, and was still stuck in Berdyansk, some 50 miles to the west.

Berdyansk is held by the Russians as are the approaches to Mariupol.

Johnson speaks to Zelensky, says UK will continue to pursue options to bolster Ukraine’s self-defense

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday in which he condemned “Vladimir Putin’s barbaric actions” and said that Britain will continue to pursue options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defense, according to the Downing Street readout.

“The Prime Minister said Putin’s barbaric actions were testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity,” according to the readout.

The readout added that Johnson and Zelensky condemned the deaths of American journalist Brent Renaud and “countless innocent Ukrainians.”

“The Prime Minister outlined the support the UK continues to deliver to Ukraine. He said the UK would continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defense, working with partners including at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London,” according to Downing Street.

“The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict,” it continued.