Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 10

By IFP Media Wire

Russian forces are pressing ahead with their military operation in Ukraine to counter what they call a “threat” to their national security from the pro-West Ukrainian government. Kiev and Russia’s Western adversaries call the operations an “invasion”. The situation is fluid in Ukraine right now with both sides claiming victories on the battlefield. Iran Front Page brings you the latest developments on the ground live as they unfold in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry releases footage showing Moscow’s troops near Ukrainian capital

PM: UK will speed up sanctions against Russians

Britain will be able to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine as a result of new legal measures which will be sent to parliament next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Asked by foreign correspondents in London why Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, had not been sanctioned, Johnson stated the government had to move carefully.

“None of us want to live in a country where the state can take your house off you without a very high burden of proof and due process,” he continued.

“There’s no point saying, yeah, we’re going to go after him, and then you come up against the brick wall of lawyers. So we have to get it right. We’re also trying not to just make this about one individual,” Johnson added.

Ukraine: There will be more agreements with Russia to create humanitarian corridors

There will be more agreements with Russia to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from front line areas, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko has said in a statement reported by Reuters.

“There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories,” he added.

The Ukrainian government announced the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha, and the Red Cross is the ceasefire’s guarantor.

Russian forces will stop firing to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

US mission in Ukraine revealed

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby during an appearance on “The Story” was asked exactly what the US mission was in Ukraine and what success would look like in officials’ eyes.

“I’ll tell you very clearly what the Pentagon and the Department of Defense is focused on, and it’s really two things. One is continuing to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself, and they are defending themselves. And as we just talked about a few minutes ago, we’re helping them do that, and we’re trying to do that as fast as possible,” he said.

“Number two: Making sure that NATO can defend itself, and that’s why the president has ordered additional troops over to Europe. That’s why we repositioned troops inside Europe to elsewhere on NATO’s eastern flank. We’re making sure that we can make positive that we can defend NATO’s territory, that we’re making it clear to Mr. [Vladimir] Putin and to our allies how seriously we take our Article 5 commitments under the NATO’s treaty,”he added.

Ukraine’s military says Russian air assaults present one of hardest challenges

As the Russian military advance continues, Ukraine’s defense minister said in a statement his country’s forces and its cities were most vulnerable to air assault.

“Aircraft of all kinds is bombing cities, towns and civilian infrastructure, including critical and dangerous nuclear and hydropower plants,” the minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said added.

EU suspends Russia & Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States

The EU has announced it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council’s activities.

“This decision is a part of the European Union’s and like-minded partners response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” it said.

“The EU agrees with the other members of the CBSS (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden) that the suspension of Russia and Belarus will remain in force until it is possible to resume cooperation based on respect for fundamental principles of international law,” it added.

Mayor: ‘No other option but to… leave Mariupol safely’

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said “there is no other solution” but to allow residents to leave the city safely, “given that our hometown is constantly under ruthless fire from the occupiers”.

“This is not an easy decision, but, as I have always said, Mariupol is not its streets or houses. Mariupol is its population, it is you and me,” Boychenko added.

Ukraine says evacuation corridors “being prepared for opening” in Mariupol & Volnovakha

Evacuation corridors are being prepared in parts of Ukraine, said Mykhailo Podoliak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

“In Mariupol and Volnovakha, humanitarian evacuation corridors are being prepared for opening, columns are being formed from those who are subject to evacuation. The parties temporarily ceased fire in the area of ​​the corridors,” Podoliak stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced it would stop bombarding Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow for civilians to safely flee their homes, adding, “Humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed with the Ukrainian side.”

Ukrainian army: Russia working to encircle Kyiv & Kharkiv

Russian troops are looking to encircle the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian armed forces have announced.

Russia’s offensive has entered its tenth day with aerial support and the use of high-precision weapons, a report from the Ukrainian forces said, according to news agency dpa.

Russia also continued its attempt to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as it looks to create a land corridor from Russian-annexed Crimea to the separatist regions, the report added.

UK: Overall rate of Russian air & artillery strikes ‘lower in past 24 hours than previous days’

The “overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days”, according to an intelligence briefing from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD said Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol and there have been reports of street fighting in Sumy.

“It is highly likely that all four cities are encircled by Russian forces,” it added.

“Russian forces are probably advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv. There is a realistic possibility that some forces will attempt to circumvent the city to prioritise progression towards Odesa,” it continued.

WH disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that it is “not the position of the United States government”.

Kyiv: Over 66,200 Ukrainian men returned from abroad to fight

More than 66,200 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight, the country’s defence minister has claimed.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible,” Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in statement posted online.

Russia claims over 2,000 Ukrainian military facilities destroyed during operation

The Russian Armed Forces hit a total of 2,037 military infrastructure facilities during the special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry’s official representative, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

“Overall, some 2,037 Ukraine’s military infrastructure facilities were hit during the operation. They included 71 command posts and communication centers of the Kiev forces; S-300, Buk and 9K33 Osa missile systems as well as 61 radar stations,” Konashenkov added.

According to the defense ministry’s official representative, some 66 aircraft were hit on the ground and 16 aircraft – in the air, while as many as 708 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 74 multiple rocket launchers, 261 field artillery and mortars, 505 units of special military vehicles as well as 56 unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed.

Russia claims it obliterated Ukraine foreign weapons depot

A long-range precision strike on a military depot in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr has destroyed a warehouse storing West-supplied weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The warehouse was located on a military base in the northwest of Ukraine, the spokesman for the defense ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, stated. The site had been used to store the American and Anglo-Swedish Javelin and NLAW man-portable anti-tank systems shipped to Ukraine in the run-up to the ongoing crisis.

Iranian national dies in Ukraine

An Iranian national has died while leaving the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv due to cardiac arrest.

Ukraine’s air defense destroys 39 Russian planes & 40 helicopters

Since the start of the war, Ukraine’s air defense units have destroyed at least 39 Russian planes and 40 helicopters, the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed.

Ukrainian troops are fighting fiercely for the liberation of territories seized by Russian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.

Russia continues broad offensive in Ukraine

Russian troops have continued a broad offensive in Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The foreign ministry confirmed its units have stopped firing and opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol which were encircled by Russian troops.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine continue unchanged

Russian state gas company Gazprom was shipping natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in the same volume of 109.5 million cubic metres per day as on Friday, the state-owned RIA news agency has cited Ukraine’s pipeline operator company as saying on Saturday.

Aerial footage shows explosion, fire in Bucha district near Kyiv

Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians

Moscow has declared a ceasefire in Ukraine as of 06:00 GMT in order to open humanitarian corridors for civilians.

Creating humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians was agreed upon by Russian and Ukrainian officials during their second round of talks in Belarus aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Russian forces will stop firing at 10 a.m. Moscow time to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian army takes control of Hostomel

Ukrainian forces took control of Hostomel, killing at least 50 Russian soldiers, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed.

Both Samsung & Apple, which provide half of Russia’s smartphones, halted sales there

With Samsung following Apple in suspending all shipments to Russia, two companies that together account for about half of all smartphone sales in the country have now paused distribution to Russian buyers.

Chernihiv comes under renewed bombardment

A large explosion has lit up the night sky in Chernihiv, as Russia pressed on with its assault on the strategic Ukrainian city that lies 143km (88 miles) from the capital Kyiv.

Homes were heavily damaged by airstrikes earlier in the day, when a Russian bombardment killed 47 people, according to local officials.

Mayor: Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol ‘blockaded’

Ukraine’s strategic port city of Mariupol is under a “blockade” by the Russian army after days of “ruthless” attacks, its mayor has said, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

“For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade,” Vadim Boychenko stated in a message posted on Telegram.

Pentagon successfully tests communications line with Russia

The Pentagon has successfully tested a communications line with the Russian Defense Ministry, created to avoid incidents near Ukraine, a senior US defense official told reporters, according to CNN.

Kremlin: Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine into parts

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is not aimed at dividing Ukraine as Russia just seeks to ensure its own security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News Arabia.

He pointed out that after the 2014 coup, Ukraine had fallen under the influence of Nazi ideas.

“We want to see Ukraine demilitarized, we want to see Ukraine free of Nazi ideology,” Peskov said, adding, “Also we want to see that the neutral status of Ukraine is fixed in its Constitution and we want to have guarantees that weapons being able to change the security balance in Europe cannot be deployed” to Ukraine,” he added.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Russia did not seek to divide Ukraine into parts but only wanted to ensure its own national security.

Ukrainian president claims to be staying in Kiev

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he continues to work at his office in the country’s capital of Kiev, according to a video on Instagram, which presumably shows the presidential office.

“Reports come every other day that I have allegedly fled from Ukraine, from Kiev, from my office. I am here, and [Head of the Presidential Office] Andrey Borisovich [Yermak] is also here. No one has fled,” Zelensky stated in the video.

Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin claimed earlier that Zelenksy had left Ukraine for Poland.

Full US senate invited to meet Zelensky via Zoom on Saturday

The entire US Senate has been invited to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky through a virtual conference call on Saturday. The virtual meeting was arranged by the Ukrainian Embassy, the reported on Friday.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Monday 

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion.

Russia to deploy up to 1,000 mercenaries to Ukraine

Russia is poised to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, as a senior Western intelligence official warned Moscow could “bombard cities into submission”, an escalation that could lead to significant civilian casualties.

The US has already seen “some indications” that Russian mercenaries may be involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “in some places”, a senior defense official claimed earlier this week, but it wasn’t clear exactly where or in what numbers.

US claims Russian forces approaching Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility

Russian forces are approaching Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, US Envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated.

“Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility,” she said without naming the plant.

According to Energoatom, the overseeing body of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility — in terms of power generation capacity — is Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in the Mykolaiv Oblast, in southern Ukraine.

“President Vladimir Putin must stop this humanitarian catastrophe by ending this war and ceasing these unconscionable attacks against the people of Ukraine,” the ambassador added.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “nuclear terror” after Russian troops attacked the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Several Western news organizations suspended operations in Russia

Several Western media organizations moved to suspend their journalistic operations in Russia in the wake of a harsh new crackdown on news and free speech by President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Zelensky criticizes NATO over its rejection of a no-fly zone

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine criticized NATO over its rejection of a no-fly zone, hours after the alliance announced it would not intervene by air or land for fear of creating a conflict with Russia that could spill into other parts of Europe.

Leaders of the alliance met Friday in Brussels, after which NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said its members had rejected any possibility of intervening against Russian forces. Ukrainian officials had called for a no-fly zone, but NATO leaders have resisted, worried about a larger war. President Vladimir Putin of Russia, announcing the invasion last month, warned other countries against interfering.

Blinken: Russia has never been so isolated

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has defended NATO’s decision not to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

He said, “We have a responsibility to ensure the war does not spill over beyond Ukraine. A no-fly zone could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe. President Joe Biden has been clear we’re not going to get into a war with Russia.”

He added that “we’re seeing them [Russia] use increasingly brutal methods including going at civilians and civilian populations”, and “the terrible expectation is that the suffering we’ve already seen is likely to get worse before it gets better”.

Blinken stated the US was “evaluating the sanctions every day” and “nothing is off the table”.

He also warned that “tens of millions of Russians will suffer because of the dangerous decisions made by a tiny circle of corrupt leaders and cronies”, stressing, “Russia has never been so isolated, we have never been more united.”

Johnson: Putin trapped in a cul-de-sac and bent on destruction

Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes Vladimir Putin intends to “double down” on his invasion of Ukraine, as the Russian president envisages “no way out” but to “continue with the destruction”.

In an interview with La Repubblica, Die Welt and El Pais, the PM said European security is “equally jeopardised” by Moscow’s attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power station.

Johnson stated it appears Putin is set on continuing with the “destruction” in Ukraine.

“It feels to me as though Vladimir Putin has decided to – and it’s clear from what’s happening – that he’s decided to double down,” he added.

“He sees no way out of the cul-de-sac that he’s in, except to continue with the destruction, the pulverising of innocent populations, in innocent European cities,” he noted.

France, partners to propose measures to boost security of nuclear energy sites

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Paris and its partners will propose in the coming hours a set of concrete measures to boost the safety and security of Ukraine’s five main nuclear energy sites, based on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criteria.

Macron added he had spoken with the IAEA director and supported the organisation’s efforts to monitor Ukraine’s nuclear installations.

Russia ‘restricts access’ to Twitter amid invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor has “restricted access” to social media network Twitter after blocking Facebook in the country, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia blocks access to Facebook amid war with Ukraine

The country’s communications regulator says it blocked Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform, more than a week after Moscow invaded its neighbour Ukraine.

Biden says US ‘committed to helping Ukraine defend itself’

United States President Joe Biden called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an attack on “global peace and stability”.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, Biden added, “We’re committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and support the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people.”

Russia, Ukraine trade barbs at UN over Zaporizhzhia incident

Western and Ukrainian diplomats have accused Russia of recklessly endangering global safety after a fire broke out at a training facility near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – charges that Moscow dismissed as “lies”.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Kyiv’s envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Moscow of “nuclear terrorism” over the incident, saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an attack on “humanity”.

Moscow’s envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, however, dismissed reports that Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia plant as “lies” and “disinformation”.

