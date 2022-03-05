Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 10

Russian Defense Ministry releases footage showing Moscow’s troops near Ukrainian capital

PM: UK will speed up sanctions against Russians

Britain will be able to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine as a result of new legal measures which will be sent to parliament next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Asked by foreign correspondents in London why Roman Abramovich, the highest-profile Russian businessman in Britain due to his ownership of Chelsea Football Club, had not been sanctioned, Johnson stated the government had to move carefully.

“None of us want to live in a country where the state can take your house off you without a very high burden of proof and due process,” he continued.

“There’s no point saying, yeah, we’re going to go after him, and then you come up against the brick wall of lawyers. So we have to get it right. We’re also trying not to just make this about one individual,” Johnson added.

Ukraine: There will be more agreements with Russia to create humanitarian corridors

There will be more agreements with Russia to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from front line areas, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko has said in a statement reported by Reuters.

“There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories,” he added.

The Ukrainian government announced the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha, and the Red Cross is the ceasefire’s guarantor.

Russian forces will stop firing to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

US mission in Ukraine revealed

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby during an appearance on “The Story” was asked exactly what the US mission was in Ukraine and what success would look like in officials’ eyes.

“I’ll tell you very clearly what the Pentagon and the Department of Defense is focused on, and it’s really two things. One is continuing to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself, and they are defending themselves. And as we just talked about a few minutes ago, we’re helping them do that, and we’re trying to do that as fast as possible,” he said.

“Number two: Making sure that NATO can defend itself, and that’s why the president has ordered additional troops over to Europe. That’s why we repositioned troops inside Europe to elsewhere on NATO’s eastern flank. We’re making sure that we can make positive that we can defend NATO’s territory, that we’re making it clear to Mr. [Vladimir] Putin and to our allies how seriously we take our Article 5 commitments under the NATO’s treaty,”he added.

Ukraine’s military says Russian air assaults present one of hardest challenges

As the Russian military advance continues, Ukraine’s defense minister said in a statement his country’s forces and its cities were most vulnerable to air assault.

“Aircraft of all kinds is bombing cities, towns and civilian infrastructure, including critical and dangerous nuclear and hydropower plants,” the minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said added.

EU suspends Russia & Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States

The EU has announced it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council’s activities.

“This decision is a part of the European Union’s and like-minded partners response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” it said.

“The EU agrees with the other members of the CBSS (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden) that the suspension of Russia and Belarus will remain in force until it is possible to resume cooperation based on respect for fundamental principles of international law,” it added.

Mayor: ‘No other option but to… leave Mariupol safely’

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko has said “there is no other solution” but to allow residents to leave the city safely, “given that our hometown is constantly under ruthless fire from the occupiers”.

“This is not an easy decision, but, as I have always said, Mariupol is not its streets or houses. Mariupol is its population, it is you and me,” Boychenko added.

Ukraine says evacuation corridors “being prepared for opening” in Mariupol & Volnovakha

Evacuation corridors are being prepared in parts of Ukraine, said Mykhailo Podoliak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

“In Mariupol and Volnovakha, humanitarian evacuation corridors are being prepared for opening, columns are being formed from those who are subject to evacuation. The parties temporarily ceased fire in the area of ​​the corridors,” Podoliak stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced it would stop bombarding Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow for civilians to safely flee their homes, adding, “Humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed with the Ukrainian side.”

Ukrainian army: Russia working to encircle Kyiv & Kharkiv

Russian troops are looking to encircle the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian armed forces have announced.

Russia’s offensive has entered its tenth day with aerial support and the use of high-precision weapons, a report from the Ukrainian forces said, according to news agency dpa.

Russia also continued its attempt to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as it looks to create a land corridor from Russian-annexed Crimea to the separatist regions, the report added.

UK: Overall rate of Russian air & artillery strikes ‘lower in past 24 hours than previous days’

The “overall rate of Russian air and artillery strikes observed over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days”, according to an intelligence briefing from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD said Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol and there have been reports of street fighting in Sumy.

“It is highly likely that all four cities are encircled by Russian forces,” it added.

“Russian forces are probably advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv. There is a realistic possibility that some forces will attempt to circumvent the city to prioritise progression towards Odesa,” it continued.

WH disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that it is “not the position of the United States government”.

Kyiv: Over 66,200 Ukrainian men returned from abroad to fight

More than 66,200 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight, the country’s defence minister has claimed.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible,” Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in statement posted online.

Russia claims over 2,000 Ukrainian military facilities destroyed during operation

The Russian Armed Forces hit a total of 2,037 military infrastructure facilities during the special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry’s official representative, Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

“Overall, some 2,037 Ukraine’s military infrastructure facilities were hit during the operation. They included 71 command posts and communication centers of the Kiev forces; S-300, Buk and 9K33 Osa missile systems as well as 61 radar stations,” Konashenkov added.

According to the defense ministry’s official representative, some 66 aircraft were hit on the ground and 16 aircraft – in the air, while as many as 708 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 74 multiple rocket launchers, 261 field artillery and mortars, 505 units of special military vehicles as well as 56 unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed.

Russia claims it obliterated Ukraine foreign weapons depot

A long-range precision strike on a military depot in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr has destroyed a warehouse storing West-supplied weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The warehouse was located on a military base in the northwest of Ukraine, the spokesman for the defense ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, stated. The site had been used to store the American and Anglo-Swedish Javelin and NLAW man-portable anti-tank systems shipped to Ukraine in the run-up to the ongoing crisis.

Iranian national dies in Ukraine

An Iranian national has died while leaving the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv due to cardiac arrest.

Ukraine’s air defense destroys 39 Russian planes & 40 helicopters

Since the start of the war, Ukraine’s air defense units have destroyed at least 39 Russian planes and 40 helicopters, the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed.

Ukrainian troops are fighting fiercely for the liberation of territories seized by Russian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.

Russia continues broad offensive in Ukraine

Russian troops have continued a broad offensive in Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The foreign ministry confirmed its units have stopped firing and opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol which were encircled by Russian troops.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine continue unchanged

Russian state gas company Gazprom was shipping natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in the same volume of 109.5 million cubic metres per day as on Friday, the state-owned RIA news agency has cited Ukraine’s pipeline operator company as saying on Saturday.

Aerial footage shows explosion, fire in Bucha district near Kyiv