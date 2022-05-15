Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 81

Russia’s Donbas offensive has ‘lost momentum’: UK

The British Ministry of Defence says the Russian offensive in Ukraine’s Donbas region “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry announced Russia has “failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition”.

It is likely that Russia has now suffered losses of one third of the ground combat force it committed in February, the briefing added.

“Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness,” the ministry said, adding, “Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days.”

Russia denies Ukraine forces damaged navy ship in Black Sea

Russia has dismissed Ukraine’s claim it had damaged a modern navy logistics ship in the Black Sea and showed photos of what it said was the vessel with no signs of damage.

In an online post, the Russian defence ministry published photos it said had been taken of the ship in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol.

“It is now clear from the photographs that the ship is not damaged at all,” it added.

Military authorities in the southern Odesa region claimed that Ukrainian naval forces had struck the Vsevolod Bobrov, setting it alight.

Russia dismisses G7 support of Ukraine territorial integrity

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed a declaration by the Group of Seven to “never” recognise border changes brought about by Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“To put it mildly, our country doesn’t care about the G7’s non-recognition of the new borders,” he stated on his Telegram channel.

Arguing that the will of the people living in a region was all that mattered, Medvedev called the G7’s promise to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons a continuation of its “covert war against Russia.”

Envoy says Russian diplomats in US threatened, enticed by FBI, CIA

Russia’s envoy to the US says Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and US intelligence services are trying to make contact with them, according to the TASS news agency.

“It’s like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment … Embassy employees are receiving threats, including threats of physical violence,” TASS quoted Ambassador Anatoly Antonov saying on Saturday.

“Agents from US security services are hanging around outside the Russian embassy, handing out CIA and FBI phone numbers, which can be called to establish contact,” the ambassador told TASS.

Russia and the US have been locked in a dispute over the size and functioning of their respective diplomatic missions since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky calls for official recognition of Russia as a ‘terrorist state’ in meeting with US senators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US senators Saturday, and called for Russia to be officially recognized as a “terrorist state,” he said in his nightly address.

“I held talks today with a delegation of US senators led by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitchell McConnell in Kyiv,” he said, adding, “I believe that this visit once again demonstrates the strength of bipartisan support for our state, the strength of ties between the Ukrainian and American nations.”

Discussions of US support for Ukraine and tightening sanctions on Russia also took place during the meeting, according to Zelensky.

“I expressed gratitude for the historic decision to renew the Lend Lease program. I called for the official recognition of Russia as a terrorist state,” Zelensky stated.

US President Joe Biden signed into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 on May 9. The new law, which eases some requirements for the US to lend or lease military equipment to Ukraine, passed with a bipartisan majority in the US House and Senate. Its sponsors said the legislation gives Biden much broader authority to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia and addresses how the US can get weapons to Ukraine faster.

The Ukrainian president also highlighted in his nightly address food security, an issue he said he deals with on a “daily basis.”

“More and more countries around the world are realizing that Russia, by blocking the Black Sea for us and continuing this war, puts dozens of other countries at risk of a price crisis in the food market and even famine,” Zelensky said.

“This is another incentive for our anti-war coalition to act more decisively together,” he added.