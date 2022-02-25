Live coverage: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine

- The Iranian foreign minister, in a phone conversation with his Russia counterpart Sergei Lavrov, has called of a political solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
The Iranian foreign minister also emphasized that ensuring the security and health of Iranian citizens living in Ukraine is Iran’s serious priority and “we expect the conditions for their safe exit to be provided”.
- The European Union is planning a third package of sanctions against Moscow, EU officials announced on Friday.
Envoys of the EU’s 27 member states agreed to freeze any European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding to a slew of sanctions backed by the leaders at an emergency summit on Thursday night.
“More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours – a majority to Poland and Moldova – and many more are moving towards its borders,” Grandi wrote on Twitter.
“Heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open and welcoming refugees,” Grandi added.
- Russia has “about a third of their combat power” in Ukraine out of the total amassed for invasion on Ukraine’s borders right now, a senior US defense official stated.
“That does not mean that they will not commit more,” the official said, adding, “I’m just giving you a snapshot of what we’re seeing right now.”
- The US has observed at least 200 total missile launches since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior US defense official told reporters.
The missiles being launched are a mix of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, the official said. The missiles are primarily being launched from ground and air, the official added.
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge “hesitant European” leaders to ban Russia from SWIFT, a high-security messaging network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world.
The United States and European Union have so far held back from cutting Russia off from SWIFT after failing to agree on a step that some have called the “nuclear option.”
- Ukraine’s capital has entered a “defense phase,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that “shots and explosions” had been heard in parts of the capital.
“Ukrainian military is neutralizing the sabotage groups of Russians,” he continued.
“The Ukrainian Army holds defense around Kyiv. The situation is complicated. But we believe in our armed forces. We support them and help everybody,” he stated.
- Russia has been suspended from the Council of Europe, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has claimed.
“The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, of which Italy holds the presidency, has taken the decision to exclude the Russian Federation from its membership,” Di Maio said in a statement.
“Italy considers this to be a necessary measure in light of Russia’s unacceptable military aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law,” he added.
- President Vladimir Putin said during a Russian Security Council meeting Ukraine’s Armed Forces should “take power” in the country and negotiate peace with Moscow.
He also accused the Kiev government and “neo-Nazis” of using civilians as “human shields” amid Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.
Putin added the Ukrainian military must not allow their government to use their “children, wives and loved ones as human shields” – tactics he insisted Kiev was using during Moscow’s military operation.
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has told lawmakers that the Pentagon was considering ways to train Ukrainian forces remotely if Russia seized control of Ukraine.
Austin told House members that officials were looking to provide more equipment to Ukrainian troops. However, doing so is harder with Russian troops fighting in the country, officials on the call told Axios.
- The United Nations refugee agency is warning that the war between Russia and Ukraine could lead 5 million Ukrainians to flee the country.
- Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show, The Hill reported.
- The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has reacted to the conflict in Ukraine saying “Nothing is more disgusting than war.”
Ali Shamkhani added in a tweet, “When the West seeks to deal a blow to the national security of countries, it is directly responsible for conflicts and crises that break out in order to confront the West’s strategy.”
- Ukrainian military vehicles are entering the country’s capital Kyiv to defend it against approaching Russian troops, according to the Ukraine’s interior ministry.
- Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has claimed that approximately 2,800 Russian troops have been killed in fighting so far.
Ukrainian forces had also destroyed about 80 Russian tanks, 516 armoured combat vehicles, 10 aircraft and seven helicopters, Hanna Malyar has claimed.
- The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to relocate the venue of the 2022 Champions League final match in May from Russia’s St. Petersburg to the French capital of Paris, the press office of the European governing football body announced in a statement.
- Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to Minsk to hold talks with Kiev.
“In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request we’re ready to send representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and presidential administration for negotiations”, he added.
In a new video message, Zelensky had called for direct talks with Putin.
- The EU is preparing to freeze the assets of Russian President and Foreign Minister Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov under a new sanctions package, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Foreign ministers hope to approve the sanctions package on Friday, along with a number of measures against Russian banks and industry, the people said.
Putin and Lavrov will not be subject to a ban on travelling under the measures, underlining the EU’s willingness to keep symbolic diplomatic possibilities open.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also urged Kyiv’s European allies to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine, accusing the continent’s leaders of politicking as Russia’s forces advance on Kyiv.
- The Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed its forces have captured the strategic Hostomel airfield, situated just 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv, and landed paratroopers in the area.
It added troops had blocked access to Kyiv from the west, and Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had attacked Ukrainian army positions with Russian support.
- The Ukrainian Defence Ministry announced Russian forces had entered the Obolon district of Kyiv, about six miles from the centre of the city.
It advised residents to report the movements of Russian troops and to “prepare molotov cocktails in order to neutralise the enemy”.
The Ukrainian military added that Russian spies and saboteurs had been spotted within the city, some 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the city center.
- Some 18,000 guns with ammunition have been distributed to reservists in the Kyiv region alone and all men from 18-60 are banned from leaving Ukraine.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, about the crisis in Ukraine and the situation of Iranian nationals in Ukraine seeking to return home.
Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran’s concerns over the measures taken by the US-led NATO military alliance, which fueled the crisis in Eastern Europe, and called for a political solution to the conflict. Szijjártó also expressed deep worries over the Russian military campaign and stressed the need for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.
- The UN is “gravely concerned” about the situation in Ukraine, and is receiving increasing reports of civilian casualties, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani stated.
“Civilians are terrified of further escalation, with many attempting to flee their homes and others taking shelter where possible,” Shamdasani said, adding that “the military action by the Russian Federation clearly violates international law. It puts at risk countless lives and it must be immediately halted.”
- The international criminal court (ICC) has announced it might investigate possible war crimes, though did not provide any further details.
- Moscow has confirmed the Russian forces have seized full control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant after fierce battles with the Ukrainian troops.
- In his video message to the Ukrainian people early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky said “sooner or later, Russia will have to talk to us about ending this military operation, about ending this invasion, and the sooner this conversation begins, the less Russia’s losses will be.”
Striking a defiant note even as Russian forces advance on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, Zelensky stated, “We are on our land, we have the truth, they cannot destroy our character. Russian ‘Kalibr’ missiles are helpless against our freedom.”
- The Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has claimed Russia attacked 33 civilian sites over the last 24 hours, according to Interfax news agency.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 137 Ukrainians had been killed so far and 316 injured, as Russian troops embarked on the biggest attack by one country on another in Europe since the Second World War.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough.
The Ukrainian president added the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine from afar.
Zelensky has said Ukraine has been “left alone” to defend against the Russian invasion.
- Several thousand Ukrainians have crossed into neighbouring countries, mainly Moldova and Romania, while an estimated 100,000 have fled their homes and are uprooted in the country after Russia’s invasion, the U.N. refugee agency has confirmed.
- The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could unleash death and destruction on a scale that is “frightening to contemplate”.
“I fear increased suffering, with the potential of massive casualty numbers and extensive destruction of civilian objects like water and electricity plants, as well as mass displacement, trauma, family separation, and missing persons,” Peter Maurer said in a statement.
“The ICRC has seen many conflicts start and escalate in recent years, but too few of them end, and in each one, it is the civilian populations that bear the consequences,” he added.
Live coverage: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine
Russian forces are pressing ahead with their military operation in Ukraine to counter what they call a “threat” to their national security from the pro-West Ukrainian government. Kiev and Russia’s Western adversaries call the operations an “invasion”. The situation is fluid in Ukraine right now with both sides claiming victories on the battlefield. Iran Front Page brings you the latest developments on the ground live as they unfold in Ukraine.