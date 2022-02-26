Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran: Arrangements made to fly Iranian nationals in Ukraine back home

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s ambassador to Kiev says arrangements have been made through the good offices of Tehran to facilitate the return home of Iranian nationals residing in Ukraine.

“Fortunately, with the Iranian embassy in Ukraine following up on the issue, and thanks to efforts by our colleagues at the foreign ministry and sincere cooperation by honorable ambassadors to Warsa, Budapest and Bucharest as well the support by the respected foreign minister, it has become possible to take Iranian nationals out of Ukraine,” said Manouchehr Moradi in a tweet.

“I hope our dear fellow countrymen will return to their homeland safe,” he added.

He had earlier said, “There are around 4200 Iranians in Ukraine, of whom 1100 are in eastern Ukraine.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Friday talked to his Polish, Hungarian and Slovak counterparts, urging them to let Iranians residing in Ukraine, enter their soils visa free, so that they could travel to Iran.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran Sanctions

Editor Picks