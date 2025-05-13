Larijani: US seeks power, not legal dialogue; Iran must strengthen itself

Speaking at an event honoring teachers and international students, he emphasized that the West does not seek dialogue but aims to pressure Iran by exploiting its economic weaknesses and diminishing its social capital.

Larijani noted that Western powers believe Iran is strategically weakened in the region and are pushing to intensify sanctions.

He admitted Iran faces economic challenges, partly due to sanctions and internal mismanagement, and called for better governance.

He asserted that Iran’s regional influence stems from local resistance movements, not from Iranian creation.

Supporting Palestine, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and resistance in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said, stems from grassroots opposition to occupation, not Iranian engineering.

Highlighting global double standards, Larijani compared the West’s approach to Iran and China, stating the issue with Iran lies in its independent stance, not ideology.

He warned that external pressure and imposed behavior will only strengthen resistance across the region.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear case, Larijani questioned why Iran, as an IAEA member, is denied its rights despite US intelligence confirming it has no nuclear weapons.

He concluded that the only effective response to coercion is internal strength and resilience, “They are not seeking legal dialogue – only power. Our only option is to grow stronger.”