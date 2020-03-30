Es’haq Jahangiri said Monday there are 93 laboratories up and running across the nation for the diagnosis of the coronavirus.

“Now it is possible to carry out tests to detect more than 10,000 coronavirus cases daily,” he added.

The vice-president also hailed services rendered and measures adopted by the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

“The services offered by the Pasteur Institute of Iran will go down in Iran’s history,” he said.

The vice president further thanked restrictions imposed on pilgrimages to holy sites to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“With the prudence and wisdom of the country’s religious scholars, the coronavirus was kept from spreading at holy sites,” he said.

He then touched upon restrictions imposed nationwide to stem the spread of COVID-19, saying stricter measures are in the offing should the need arise.

“The National Coronavirus Fight Headquarters will enforce stricter do’s and don’ts if need be,” he said.

The official underlined that people’s health is the government’s top priority.

He said people’s health cannot be compromised, and, hence, stricter rules will be introduced if required in order to further contain the spread of the coronavirus.