Kremlin confirms President Putin to skip G20 in Indonisia

“It was decided that Russia will be represented by Sergey Lavrov at the G20 summit,” the Kremlin official said.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters, citing a source in the Indonesian government, reported that, according to Jakarta, the Russian leader may participate in one of the summit’s sessions in an online format.

Indonesia, the host of the summit, has rejected calls by Western countries and Ukraine to exclude Russia, pledging to maintain neutrality and highlighting the potential for cooperation on food and energy security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has also been invited to the summit, previously noted he would not attend if Putin joined the gathering.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden are among the world leaders expected to travel to the gathering.

The G20 summit, which brings together the leaders of 19 countries and the European Union, is expected to be dominated by the fallout of the Ukraine war, which has fuelled global shortages of food and fuel.

The G20 summit will be held on November 15-16.