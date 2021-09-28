Khatibzadeh: Iran does not tolerate Israel near its borders

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has criticized anti-Iran comments by the president of Azerbaijan Republic, reiterating the Islamic Republic does not tolerate the presence of Israeli forces near its borders.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Ilham Aliyev’s remarks are surprising because they come at a time when Tehran and Baku have good relations based on mutual respect and there are normal channels through which the two sides can talk at the highest level.

Khatibzadeh added that the Iranian and Azeri foreign ministers also engaged in serious and meticulous discussions over the same issue and related matters on the sidelines of the UN recent General Assembly in New York. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, the top diplomats agreed to continue the talks.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that Iran has always opposed any occupation of territory and stressed the need for respecting the territorial integrity of countries and internationally recognized borders. He said good neighborliness is a key matter and all neighbors are expected to observe it.

He added that the recent Iranian military drills along the northwestern border was a sovereign issue and was aimed at protecting regional security. He however said that Iran will not tolerate the Israeli regime’s presence near its borders even if it’s ceremonial and the Islamic Republic will do anything that it takes to protect its national security.