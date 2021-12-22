Khatibzade: GCC-UK statement on Iran baseless, repetitive

Saeed Khatibzadeh described the statement as being part of divisive attempts by some notorious quarters which are worried about the development of an atmosphere of interaction and cooperation between regional countries.

Khatibzadeh said the Islamic republic of Iran has always played a responsible role in strengthening peace and stability in the region and, accordingly, has invited regional countries to interaction and dialog.

He added that Western countries have unfortunately always stoked tension and created humanitarian catastrophes in the region through such moves as exports of huge quantities of sophisticated weapons to some regional states.

Khatibzadeh also said contrary to baseless claims made in the statement, Iran will always live up to its commitments under the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty and the safeguards agreements and at the same time will enjoy the benefits of peaceful use of nuclear energy in line with the NPT and the safeguards agreements.

The GCC’s (Persia Gulf Cooperation Council) foreign ministers met with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Chevening, England, on Monday. After the meeting, they issued a joint statement, in which they voiced “grave concern” about Iran’s regional activities and also what they described as nuclear escalation by the Islamic Republic.