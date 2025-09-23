IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyViews

Kayhan: shadow of war to never disappear via negotiations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

The Iranian daily Kayhan wrote that the experience of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran proved negotiations with the United States not only failed to prevent military aggression but also facilitated deception and surprise attacks.

According to the paper, Israel’s Channel 13 recently aired a documentary on the war, revealing operational details and high-level discussions within the Zionist regime.

In the program, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz described negotiations as a tool to lull Iran into complacency, saying that Washington deliberately scheduled talks for June 15, 2025, to distract Tehran ahead of military action. An Israeli analyst in the documentary added that the goal was to create a false sense of normalcy and optimism surrounding the diplomatic process.

Kayhan also cited earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal about U.S.-Israeli coordination to mislead Iran during talks, including staged media leaks portraying differences between Trump and Netanyahu while the U.S. was fully informed of Israel’s strike plans.

The newspaper concluded that these revelations prove war threats cannot be eliminated through negotiations. Rather, it argued, the 12-day conflict showed U.S.-Iran talks became part of the military strategy of surprise, assisting Israel’s assault instead of preventing it.

