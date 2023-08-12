Saturday, August 12, 2023
Ex-Iranian footballer’s restaurant shut down due to hijab violations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Karim Bagheri

A restaurant owned and run by former Iranian professional soccer player Karim Bagheri has been shut down in northern Tehran.

The female customers’ failure to observe the Islamic dress code (hijab) has been cited as the reason behind the closure.

Bagheri played for the Tehran powerhouse, Persepolis, over half of his professional career.
He scored more than 50 goals in domestic games.

He also served as the manager of Persepolis for several seasons, but was not invited to coach the team this year. He says he has no idea why he was not invited this time.

Bagheri has also played for several foreign teams, including in Germany and England.

