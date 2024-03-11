Monday, March 11, 2024
Judiciary: Dozens arrested for acts against security on Iran election day

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Election

Iran's Judiciary says dozens of people were arrested last Friday during the parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections for acts against security.

The Judiciary added that despite all measures put in place to protect the integrity of the elections, 1254 arrests happened because of electoral violations.

It added that 1200 detainees were released on the same day on bail and less than 60 were remanded in custody for engaging in armed clashes and other acts against security.
The judiciary provided no further details.

Iranians went to the polls on March 1 to choose the new members for the 290-seat parliament and 88-member Assembly of Experts that elects the Leader and oversees his performance.

