Jet Fighter Crashes in Northwestern Iran

A newly-overhauled MiG-29 jet fighter belonging to the Iranian Army has reportedly crashed at Sabalan Mountain in northwestern Iran.
Army choppers and rescue forces have been deployed in the region, and the search for the plane’s wreckage is underway.
The plane, which had taken off from Tabriz airbase, has reportedly crashed during its Functional Check Flight.
There were initial reports of the death of its pilot Colonel Rahmani, but later it was reported that the pilot and co-pilot have ejected before the crash, and are probably alive.