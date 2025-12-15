Media WireEurope

Italy calls on Europe to strengthen defence as US signals pullback

By IFP Media Wire
Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged Europe to strengthen its own defence capabilities in response to US President Donald Trump's shifting security strategy.

Speaking at Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome, Meloni said Trump had made clear that the US intends to disengage from Europe and that Europeans must organise their own defence.

“Trump has said most emphatically that the US intends to disengage and Europeans must organise to defend themselves: hello Europe,” Meloni stated.

“For eighty years we outsourced our security to the US pretending it was free, but there was a price to pay and that price is called conditioning. Freedom has a price.”

Meloni’s comments come amid tensions between the EU and the Trump administration.

She called for a stronger European defence structure capable of engaging with global powers on equal terms.

“We have spoken in unsuspected times of the need to strengthen our defence and security capacity and claimed when no one else did the need to finally create a European NATO norm of equal strength and respect to the American one,” she added.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks