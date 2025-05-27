According to the document the EU’s sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan lamented the lack unity between Brussels and Washington towards anti-Russia restrictions, during an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting last week.

Since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, the US and EU have imposed sweeping sanctions to isolate Russia, including bans on seaborne oil, asset freezes, and restrictions targeting the country’s economy, trade, and defense sectors.

Recent efforts have focused on alleged sanctions evasion, citing purported attempts by Russia to acquire weapons components through third parties using a so-called “shadow fleet”, a Western term for tankers operating outside recognised insurance systems. The EU has been pushing for additional measures to prevent vessels from operating, including by sanctioning Russia’s trade partners, such as China.

According to the report, however, the US does not support Brussels’ moves: O’Sullivan at the meeting reportedly acknowledged a total breakdown in coordination with Washington on measures targeting Russia.

“There is no more joint outreach,” he reportedly admitted, adding that G7 cooperation has also “lost momentum.”

US President Donald Trump has threatened tougher sanctions on Russia if negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict fail, without naming any concrete proposals. He has repeatedly noted that he looks forward to boosting trade and economic cooperation with Russia once the conflict is over.

Officials cited in the report believe he is looking to restore business ties sooner rather than later. A recent Bloomberg report citing EU sources also claimed the US has become “unresponsive” in working groups focused on sanctions enforcement.

The next EU sanctions package is expected to target Russia’s energy and banking sectors, the report notes, but its approval is now uncertain. Hungary, which has repeatedly opposed sanctions, is reportedly blocking key elements of the proposal. Washington’s fading support has further cast doubt on its passage.

German MEP Sergey Lagodinsky told Süddeutsche Zeitung that a full US withdrawal from the sanctions regime would likely bring the entire system to a halt.

“The problem is that the US has been the de facto driving force behind the sanctions,” he stated.

Moscow has repeatedly denounced Western sanctions as illegal and ineffective, arguing they have failed to destabilize the Russian economy and have instead backfired on the countries that imposed them.