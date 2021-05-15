Jahangiri Signs Up to Run for President; Salehi and Aref Say Won’t Run

Es’haq Jahangiri, the reformist politician who currently serves as Iran’s first vice-president, has signed up to run in the June presidential elections.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his candidacy on Saturday, Jahangiri said he was not interested in running for president, but made his decision to run after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif rejected the calls for candidacy.

Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi and reformist politician Mohammad-Reza Aref also, separately, announced that they will not run for president in June.

Despite numerous calls for candidacy, Salehi said there are many other qualified candidates who make his presidential bid unnecessary.

The conservative politician Mohsen Rezaei, who is the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council, also visited the Interior Ministry today to sign up once again.

The former IRGC commander has so far failed in all the presidential elections he have signed up for.