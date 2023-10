Taremi has been on the Italian side’s radar since last summer but it eventually ended up with Marko Arnautovic, who currently suffers from injury, and Alexis Sanchez, who is struggling for goals.

The Iranian forward, who has a shining record of over 15 goals in each of the last three seasons, is among the top candidates tipped to give a shot in the arm of Inter’s lackluster performance.

Inter plan to attract the Porto striker in the winter transfers in January, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.