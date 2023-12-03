Israelis rally to demand releasing remaining Hamas-held captives in Gaza

According to reports, some of the released hostages and their relatives joined the rally.

At the rally, the demonstrators raised banners calling on the government to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza, estimated by Israel to be 137 captives.

The rally also witnessed the screening of filmed messages by released captives who urged the Israeli decision-makers to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza.

On Friday morning, the Israeli army resumed its onslaught against Gaza as the belligerent parties failed to renew the humanitarian pause which lasted for seven days.

Under the humanitarian pause deal between Israel and the Hamas group, 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals and one a Philipino national were released, in exchange of releasing 240 Palestinians including 71 women and 169 children.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed and 1,000 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

More than 15,200 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.