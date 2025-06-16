Israeli violation of Iraqi airspace reflects disregard for international law: Iran’s president

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani on Sunday, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the Iraqi leader’s solidarity regarding the aggressive actions taken by the Zionist regime against Iran.

He emphasized that Iran did not initiate the conflict but has responded decisively. He warned that if such aggression continues, the aggressors will face even stronger and more painful repercussions.

Highlighting the Zionist regime’s long history of hostility towards Islamic nations—including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran—he stressed the urgent need for a collective and resolute response from the Islamic Ummah.

He cautioned that if this heinous behavior is not curtailed, other regional countries may also fall victim to such aggression. Thus, it is the historical responsibility of all Islamic nations to stand united against these violations and blatant acts of aggression.

The president called on every country that values peace, stability, and security to oppose the regime’s hostile actions. He also urged the Iraqi government to take measures to protect its airspace and prevent its territory from being exploited by adversaries.

In response, Prime Minister al-Sudani extended his condolences to President Pezeshkian for the loss of commanders and civilians due to the Zionist attacks. He reiterated Iraq’s support for Iran, categorically condemning the aggression at all levels.

Al-Sudani praised Iran’s response as a source of pride, noting that it was a legitimate defense of Iran’s territorial integrity against a regime founded on occupation, crime, and the violation of nations’ rights.

He also pointed out that the Iraqi government has lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the use of its airspace for attacks on Iran. Ongoing legal, political, and diplomatic efforts are being made, alongside pressure on the United States and other nations that have contributed to this aggression.

The prime minister concluded by assuring that the Iraqi government would allocate all necessary resources to support Iran and would intensify efforts to control its borders and airspace.