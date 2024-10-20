Israeli strike on northern Gaza kills dozens of Palestinians

Israeli air raids targeted a multi-floor building and damaged a number of nearby houses, medics in the Gaza Strip reported.

The government media office said that Israeli forces had bombed overcrowded residential areas in Beit Lahiya, adding that women and children were amongst the casualties.

“This is a war of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The occupation has conducted a horrifying massacre in Beit Lahiya,” the media office added.

The attack shook the entire western part of the town, and buildings collapsed while people were inside. Residents were given no warnings to leave their homes.

Many people were left trapped under the rubble, with paramedics and civil defence crews unable to immediately reach the area due to the intensity of Israeli bombardment.

Hossam Abu Safia, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, said that many of those wounded in the attack had died due to a severe lack of resources, medical supplies and specialised personnel at the facility.

He added dozens were missing under the rubble, and could not be rescued “due to the lack of resources and ongoing strikes”.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces surrounded and shelled the Indonesian Hospital, which is also located in Beit Lahia.

Israeli forces targeted the upper floors, where over 40 patients and medical staff had been present, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, stated: “Israeli tanks have completely surrounded the hospital, cut off electricity and shelled the hospital, targeting the second and third floors with artillery.”

Saturday’s attack come as Israel’s total siege on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza entered its 15th day. No food or clean water has arrived in the camp during that time.