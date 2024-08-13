Israeli PM office accuses defense minister of adopting ‘anti-Israel narrative’ over Gaza war

Earlier, during a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee session in Israel’s parliament, Gallant was asked why Israel had not yet initiated a broader war with Lebanon.

He responded that the “conditions today for war in Lebanon are unlike those at the beginning of the war”, referring to the situation following the 7 October Hamas-led attack and Israel’s subsequent war on Gaza.

“I hear all the heroes with the war drums, the ‘absolute victory’ and this nonsense,” Gallant added.

“Absolute victory” is a war slogan often used by Netanyahu and right-wing Israelis, implying the total destruction of Hamas in Gaza.

In response to Gallant’s remarks, Netanyahu’s office said: “When Gallant adopts the anti-Israeli narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a deal for the release of the hostages.”

“He should have criticised [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, who refuses to send a delegation for negotiations and remains the only obstacle to a hostage deal,” Netanyahu’s office added.

“Israel has only one option: to achieve a decisive victory, which means eliminating Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities and freeing our hostages – and this victory will be achieved.”

Netanyahu and Gallant have reportedly clashed since the war began.

Last month, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the prime minister barred Gallant from leading a meeting with defence chiefs on a ceasefire deal because Netanyahu felt sidelined.

Gallant was angry about the move, saying that it made it difficult for Israel’s security establishment to prepare for negotiations, according to Channel 12.

Gallant and Netanyahu also clashed over the issue of extending mandatory military service to include ultra-Orthodox communities, which had previously been exempt.

The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor is currently seeking arrest warrants for both men for their involvement in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Gallant and Netanyahu face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the starvation of civilians as a method of war, wilfully causing great suffering, wilful killing, intentional attacks on a civilian population and extermination, among other charges.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since 7 October has risen to 39,900, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry also reported that at least 92,200 have been wounded in the enclave since the war began.