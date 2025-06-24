IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Israeli fighter jet attacks Iranian nuclear scientist’s home in Astaneh Ashrafiyeh, kills nine family members

By IFP Editorial Staff
An Israeli fighter jet launched an attack on a residential home in Iran’s northern Astaneh Ashrafiyeh city on Tuesday morning, resulting in the martyrdom of nine members of a family and injuring 33 others.

The attack targeted the home of Dr. Seyed Mohammad Reza Sediqi Saber, an Iranian nuclear scientist, amid tensions in the region.

The governor of Astaneh Ashrafiyeh reported that rescue efforts are ongoing, and so far nine bodies have been recovered. Among the injured, three people are hospitalized, while twenty-eight received outpatient treatment. Notably, women and children comprise a significant portion of the victims.

This assault follows an earlier Israeli attempt on June 23 to target Dr. Sediqi Saber’s home in Tehran, which resulted in the martyrdom of his 17-year-old son, Hamidreza. Despite these efforts, Israel failed to achieve its main objective of killing the scientist.

Iran condemned the attack, describing it as a heinous act of terrorism and violating international laws.

