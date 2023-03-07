Israeli attack puts Aleppo airport out of service in Syria

The SANA news agency reported the missile attacks took place early on Tuesday morning.

Citing a military source, SANA said Israel “carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport”. SANA added the raid “caused material damage” to the airport and “put it out of service”.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

The city of Aleppo, which suffered widespread destruction in Syria’s war, was again heavily damaged in the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria last month. A number of countries have since sent aid shipments to the city’s airport.

For almost a decade, Israel has carried out hundreds of air attacks against Syria.

On February 19, Israeli air attacks targeted residential areas in Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding 15, according to Syrian state news. On January 2, the Syrian army announced Israel’s military fired missiles towards the capital’s international airport, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers.