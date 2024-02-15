Israeli air raids killed 12 people in southern Lebanon

Seven members of the same family were killed in a residential building in Nabatieh, the third time the southern Lebanese city has been targeted since October, according to the agency.

A child who survived the strikes was found under the rubble after more than four hours of search and rescue operations.

In the town of Souwaneh, three members of one family were killed, including a two-year-old and a 13-year-old boy, the agency added.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the regime waged a deadly war on Gaza on October 7.

Hezbollah, whose constant rocket fire has prompted tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to flee from the northern areas of the occupied territories, announced its operations are meant to support Gaza’s resistance.

Hezbollah has warned it would expand the anti-Israel front in the south if the occupying regime escalated its acts of aggression against the Lebanese territory and the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the usurping entity continues its aggression against Gaza, which has so far killed more than 28,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 68,200 others.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah’s secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reiterated in a televised address that his group would only stop its exchanges of fire if a full and permanent ceasefire was reached for Gaza.