Israeli air attacks on Tehran killed inmates in ‘apparent war crime’: HRW

HRW’s investigation, based on satellite imagery, videos and witness accounts, found the 23 June Israeli airstrikes destroyed visitation halls, prison wards, the central kitchen, the medical clinic and administrative offices.

No evident military targets were identified in the facility, which held more than 1,500 prisoners at the time.

“Israel’s strikes on Evin prison on June 23 killed and injured scores of civilians without any evident military target in violation of the laws of war and is an apparent war crime,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW.

“The Israeli attack placed at grave risk the already precarious lives of Evin’s prisoners, many of them wrongfully detained dissidents and activists,” he added.

At least 80 people died in the attack, which occurred during visiting hours, when public areas were at their busiest.

HRW described the strike as unlawfully indiscriminate.

The prison attack took place during a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.