Thursday, August 14, 2025
type here...
Media WireInt'l RelationsSelected

Israeli air attacks on Tehran killed inmates in ‘apparent war crime’: HRW

By IFP Media Wire

Israeli air attacks on Tehran’s Evin prison in June killed scores of detainees, visitors and staff in what Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called an “apparent war crime”.

HRW’s investigation, based on satellite imagery, videos and witness accounts, found the 23 June Israeli airstrikes destroyed visitation halls, prison wards, the central kitchen, the medical clinic and administrative offices.

No evident military targets were identified in the facility, which held more than 1,500 prisoners at the time.

“Israel’s strikes on Evin prison on June 23 killed and injured scores of civilians without any evident military target in violation of the laws of war and is an apparent war crime,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW.

“The Israeli attack placed at grave risk the already precarious lives of Evin’s prisoners, many of them wrongfully detained dissidents and activists,” he added.

At least 80 people died in the attack, which occurred during visiting hours, when public areas were at their busiest.

HRW described the strike as unlawfully indiscriminate.

The prison attack took place during a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks