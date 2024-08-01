Israel at ‘very high level of readiness’ for retaliation: Netanyahu

“We will exact a very heavy price for any act of aggression against us from any arena,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah said the war with Israel has “entered a new phase” as he addressed crowds of supporters who had gathered for the funeral of Fuad Shukr, the group’s senior commander who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

The raid that killed Shukr targeted the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, a densely populated area in Beirut’s Southern suburbs of Dahiyeh on Saturday. Three women and two children were also killed and dozens were injured, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

It was followed by another attack early on Wednesday in Tehran, which killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, further stoking fears of a joint response between Iran and its allied groups and a possible all-out war in the region.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned Israel of a harsh and stinging response from the forces of the Axis of Resistance, particularly Iran, in retaliation for the assassination of Haniyeh.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has also vowed that Israel will regret the assassination of Haniyeh, stating that the method of retaliation is under review.