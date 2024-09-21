Israel crossed “red line” in communication devices attack in Lebanon: Iran’s UN envoy

Amani was among those wounded in Beirut following Tuesday’s wave of deadly pager explosions, along with two embassy employees, according to Iranian state media. The diplomat sustained a superficial injury and received medical attention.

Speaking in the United Nations Security Council on Friday, Iravani said the attack on Amani is “a blatant violation of international law and diplomatic norms”, adding that the protection of diplomatic personnel is a fundamental principle of international relations.

“The Israeli terrorist attack has flagrantly violated the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents,” Iravani stated.

He stressed that Iran will rigorously pursue accountability for the attack and reserves the right under international law to take all necessary measures to respond to this egregious violation.

The Iranian envoy went on to say that the Israeli detonation of communication devices across Lebanon is a clear act of terrorism and a flagrant violation of international law, in particular international humanitarian, human rights laws, and numerous UN resolutions, especially resolutions on the protection of civilians.

“These widespread and systematic crimes, aimed at mass killings, severe suffering, and serious injury to civilians, constitute crimes against humanity,” Iravani continued, noting that Israel bears full responsibility for the perpetration of such horrific crimes.

The Iranian diplomat also cited reports that Israel intended to kill at least 5,000 individuals, stating that the Israeli barbaric attack has left Lebanon’s hospitals and medical staff in an unprecedented state of emergency, and has sparked widespread fear and panic across the Arab nation.

“The repercussions of this attack extend far beyond Lebanon’s borders. The targeting of communication devices in the heart of Beirut sends a clear message to the international community: Israel is willing to commit any crime, no matter how extreme, to violate and attack the sovereignty and security of countries in the region and threaten regional and international peace and security,” Iravani pointed out.

He stated that Iran condemns in the strongest terms these horrible and barbaric attacks, and extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the people and government of Lebanon as well as the families of the victims.

The Islamic Republic also stands firmly with the Lebanese government and nation, and will not rest until those responsible for these atrocities are held accountable, Iravani said.

The Iranian diplomat also regretted the UN Security Council’s failure to perform its duty to maintain international peace and security, stating that Israel’s malevolent activities are often overlooked or outright supported by certain Western nations.

“The unwavering political, military, and economic support provided to Israel by the United States, and United Kingdom emboldens this regime to continue its violations without fear of accountability.”

“This unconditional support, coupled with the deliberate blocking of any international effort to hold Israel responsible, has created an environment of impunity. The international community must not ignore the role that the Western countries, in particular the United States play in enabling Israel’s aggression,” Iravani commented.

Explosions targeted pagers and other communication devices across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing more than 30 people, including children, and wounding some 3,500 others.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, whose members were among the casualties, blamed the unprecedented attacks on Israel.

Hezbollah also pledged to retaliate against Israel following the terrorist attacks.

Tel Aviv has so far declined to comment on the attacks, which have already heightened global concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could escalate into a full-scale war.