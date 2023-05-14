Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza reach shaky truce

Egypt, which brokered the ceasefire, called on all sides to adhere to the agreement, Egypt’s Al-Qahera News television channel reported on Saturday.

“In the light of the agreement of the Palestinian and the Israeli side, Egypt announces a ceasefire between the Palestinian and the Israeli side has been reached,” read a text of the agreement seen by Reuters, and added the truce would begin at 10pm.

“The two sides will abide by the ceasefire which will include an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, an end to targeting individuals immediately when the ceasefire goes into effect,” it said.

According to Palestinian media, six children and three women were among victims of the latest Israeli aggression against Gaza, which left 150 others injured, most of them also women and children. The Palestinian fatalities included several Islamic Jihad commanders.

In response, Islamic Jihad fired over 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.

The Joint Operations Room of Palestinian Resistance Factions announced the end of fighting in a statement, warning the Zionist regime against returning to the policy of assassination of resistance commanders.

“Our sword is not sheathed and our hands are on the trigger. If you return, we will return,” it noted.

The statement added that the Palestinian resistance has the upper hand when it comes to use of force and deterrence, as it showered the enemy with hundreds of rockets and artillery shells, destroying the enemy’s structures.

“The resolve to fight [Israel] will not weaken. The enemy miscalculated when it thought the time was in its favor and the opportunity was ripe to assassinate a group of resistance leaders and then end the conflict as soon as possible and according to its own desire,” it said.

The groups stressed that the resistance against Israel will start anew following the conflict and “the banners of resistance have not been and will not be lowered.”

The conflict marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and the Israeli regime since a 10-day war in 2021.