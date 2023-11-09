Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Thousands flee Israeli strikes in northern Gaza

Israel launches strikes across Gaza with warplanes and ground artillery

Israel launched strikes across the Gaza Strip Wednesday night and into Thursday morning using combined air and artillery fire as heavy fighting was reported on the ground between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters. At least 30 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed overnight in a fresh Israeli bombardment of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Israel also launched strikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Wednesday night, using combined fire from Israeli fighter jets and ground artillery. The strikes killed at least five people according to Palestinian news outlet Wafa. At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli strikes in al-Sabra east of Gaza City. Israel also launched fresh strikes near al-Shifa hospital on Thursday. Local sources told Wafa news that Israeli military aircraft fired several missiles around the hospital, the Gaza Strip’s largest, with some fragments falling in the hospital’s courtyard.

Palestinian fighters and Israeli military battling in Jenin refugee camp amid assault

Palestinian fighters and the Israeli military are battling in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin after Israel launched a fresh attack on the refugee camp.

According to reports, the Israeli military is currently engaging in “armed clashes” with Palestinian fighters in Jenin.

Fighting broke out after Israeli troops supported by an attack helicopter and bulldozer attacked the camp from multiple directions, according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa news.

Videos and photos posted on social media platform X showed a large smoke cloud rising as a result of Palestinian fighters targeting the Israeli military with an explosive device. Volleys of small arms fire are also being reported.

US officials confirm drone shot down by Yemen’s Houthis

UN rights chief says war crimes have been committed by both Israel and Hamas

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said both Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes since the conflict erupted last month.

“The atrocities perpetrated by Palestinian armed groups on 7 October were heinous, brutal and shocking, they were war crimes — as is the continued holding of hostages,” commissioner Volker Türk stated.

“The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians.”

The UN rights chief delivered the remarks Wednesday after visiting the Rafah crossing, which he called a symbolic lifeline for the 2.3 million people in Gaza.

“The lifeline has been unjustly, outrageously thin,” he added as he called for more humanitarian aid to be delivered to the enclave.

Türk also urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire on the basis of three human rights imperatives: the delivery of aid to Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas as well as the implementation of “a durable end to the occupation, based on the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis to self-determination and their legitimate security interests.”

“Even in the context of a 56-year-old occupation, the current situation is the most dangerous in decades, faced by people in Gaza, in Israel, in the West Bank but also regionally,” he continued.

Palestinian Authority would be appropriate governance for Gaza: US officials

The United States believes that the Palestinian Authority “is the appropriate place to look for governance eventually” of the Gaza Strip, a State Department official said.

“The Palestinian Authority, as we all know, is the only Palestinian government that has come out of the Oslo Accords,” Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

“Whatever its shortcomings, it is the government for the Palestinians in the West Bank. We do believe that ultimately, Palestinian voices and aspirations have to be the centerpiece of post-conflict governance and security in Gaza,” she added.

Leaf stated that the State Department is “looking at all of these questions right now” and “would like to begin those discussions sooner rather than later.”

The US has been urging Israel to avoid an occupation of Gaza if and when Hamas no longer governs the territory, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked concern among US officials when he said earlier this week that Israel would be responsible for Gaza’s security for an “indefinite period.”

Leaf’s comments echo what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, which is that a sustained peace must include “Palestinian-led governance and Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”

Blinken added that peace must also include “a sustained mechanism for reconstruction in Gaza, and a pathway to Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in space of their own with equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity, and dignity.”

The US’ Arab partners have expressed concerns over the possibility that Palestinians are forcibly displaced from Gaza, officials have said, and want to focus for now on reaching a ceasefire.

“I would say our Arab partners are very focused on the here and now,” Leaf continued, adding, “They’re very focused on the issues of humanitarian crises and their focus on obtaining a ceasefire.”

Blinken reassured those partners on Wednesday that the US believes “key elements” of a peace deal “should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Not now; not after the war.”

Hezbollah’s Russian anti-ship missiles threaten US naval vessels: Report

40,000 people have trekked on foot to southern Gaza since November 4: UN

At least 40,000 people have trekked on foot from northern Gaza to southern regions since the establishment of periodic evacuation “corridors” by the Israel Defense Forces on November 4, according to a statement by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees published on Wednesday.

The IDF has repeatedly called on civilians to move south of Wadi Gaza – a waterway bisecting the center of the enclave – as it intensifies its assault on Hamas in Gaza City and northern Gaza. The agency said that UN monitors and non-government organizations are providing water and biscuits to evacuees just south of the Wadi Gaza.

Almost 1.5 million people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the agency added.

Head of aid group says “absolute minimum” of a 5-day ceasefire urgently needed in Gaza

International Rescue Committee President David Miliband on Wednesday called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for “a period of at least five days,” emphasizing that’s the “absolute minimum” timeframe needed to allow aid agencies to relieve some of the humanitarian suffering.

“It’s beyond urgent to get this humanitarian ceasefire so that our teams can do the work and the partners that we have on the ground inside Gaza can do their work. Because many, many are dead already, but many, many more are going to lose their lives soon,” Miliband said in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Miliband oversees the IRC’s humanitarian relief operations in more than 40 war-affected countries, according to the aid organization.

On Wednesday, he stated that any coordinated halt in the fighting in Gaza “needs to have sufficient duration if it’s really to relieve the humanitarian suffering and save lives,” adding that it is “desperately beyond time for the world community to get serious about what a humanitarian halt in the fighting” or a ceasefire or pause looks like in practice.

“The words matter much less to us as a humanitarian agency than the substance of the action that takes place,” Miliband continued.

“There needs to be a flow of aid — at the moment, it’s a trickle of aid,” Miliband told CNN.

“There needs to be a massive scale-up of the aid flows — that’s medicines, that’s non-food items, that is food, that is water, the basics of life and the fuel to get those goods around the Gaza Strip.”

“Second, you can’t deliver aid without aid workers,” he added, noting that it’s not safe for aid workers on the ground at the moment and scores of aid workers have died.

“Thirdly — essential — we’ve got to be able to have safety for civilians who come to receive aid when they bring their kids when they bring their wounded, they’ve got to be able to be safe in a health center.”

Miliband also said it’s vital that injured people who require medical treatment are able to evacuate.

“Our teams on the ground are saying that […] we’re on the verge of something much, much worse. Because the threat of communicable diseases, the threat of cholera, the threat of measles and typhoid, this is there,” he added, reiterating the IRC’s position that there is an urgent need for a ceasefire of at least five days.

“We’re saying that the imperative of relieving the suffering in Gaza now is absolutely core to the humanitarian mission.”

In a social media post on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated “there will not be a ceasefire without the release of our hostages.”

99 United Nations workers have been killed in Gaza: UN spokesperson

The death toll among employees working in Gaza for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has risen to 99, United Nations secretary general spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

The latest death toll came just hours after UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini mourned the dozens of his employees killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

“We are never going to be the same without them,” Lazzarini wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Once again I call for a ceasefire for the sake of humanity,” he added.

UN relief chief says situation in West Bank “is getting increasingly dire”, citing rising death toll

The United Nations emergency relief chief on Wednesday said “the situation is getting increasingly dire in the West Bank” as the number of dead and displaced people rises there.

“Again, enough is enough,” UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, listing the numbers of dead, wounded and displaced.

Tensions in the West Bank – already high prior to the October 7 Hamas attacks and the ensuing war with Israel — have been mounting further, with the number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israeli forces and settlers continuing to grow.

At least 159 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the last month, according to a statement Monday from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

More than 1,000 people have been displaced, Griffiths wrote on X Wednesday, including 424 children.

It’s too soon to develop a post-conflict governance plan for Gaza: White House

It is still too soon to formulate a governance plan for Gaza, the White House said Wednesday, as Israel continues to mount an aggressive ground offensive, but any future plans will be made in close consultation with regional partners in the aftermath of the conflict.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby echoed comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said earlier Wednesday that Israel cannot occupy Gaza, but “there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict.”

“Governance in Gaza has got to be something we all think through carefully here post-conflict. Obviously, we can’t have it be what it was on October 6 with Hamas in control,” Kirby said in an interview on CNN.

He added, “It would be a mistake for Israel to try to reoccupy Gaza. There’s going to have to be a different solution, a different set of governance and governing principles, and we’re going to have to work together with our partners to figure that out.”

Those comments come after Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this week that Israel will have the overall security responsibility in Gaza for an “indefinite period.”

Kirby acknowledged that there will be a period after the conflict is over “where Israeli forces will likely still be in Gaza and will have some initial security responsibilities,” but said it was too soon to predict the length and scale of those responsibilities.

He added there will be “significant conversations with partners in the region.”

“We know what we don’t want to see in Gaza post-conflict. We don’t want to see Hamas in control. We don’t want to see a reoccupation by Israel. But what we are going to see, what we want to see, I think we’re still flushing that out. … We’re going to have to have diplomatic conversations with folks in the region to figure this out,” he continued.

Blinken: Israel cannot occupy Gaza, but “there may be a need for some transition period” at end of war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that it’s “clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza,” but “there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict” between Israel and Hamas.

The top US diplomat’s mention of a “transition period” came in response to comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier this week said Israel will have the “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an “indefinite period” after the war with Hamas ends.

Blinken stated he heard from Israeli officials that “they have no intent to reoccupy Gaza and retain control of Gaza.”

In an implicit rebuttal to Netanyahu’s comments, Blinken explicitly laid out the United States’ terms for “durable peace and security” in Gaza after the war, stressing that its territory must not be reduced or occupied.

“It is imperative that Palestinian people be central to the governance in Gaza, and in the West Bank as well, and that again, we don’t see a reoccupation,” Blinken said at a news conference following the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo.

“The only question is, is there some transition period that might be necessary? And what might be the mechanisms that you could put in place for that to make sure that there is security. But we’re very clear on no reoccupation, just as we’re very clear on no displacement of the Palestinian population,” he continued.

“As we’ve said before, we need to see and get to, in effect, unity of governance when it comes to Gaza and the West Bank, and ultimately to a Palestinian state,” Blinken added.

Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital scaling back operations due to fuel shortage: Palestine Red Crescent Society

The Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City is scaling back most of its operations amid a fuel shortage to ensure minimal services over the next few days, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced in a statement Wednesday.

“The hospital is facing an acute shortage of fuel and was expected to run out of fuel today,” the PRCS statement said.

The hospital’s main generator has been turned off, PRCS added, and the hospital is operating on a small generator instead.

The hospital has shut down its surgical ward, MRI and medical imaging ward, and oxygen generation plant, the statement said. Each hospital building is now receiving two hours of electricity per day after 5 p.m. local time to ensure that the 14,000 displaced people sheltering there have enough power to meet their basic needs.

“(I)t has now become impossible for PRCS to obtain fuel from within the Gaza Strip,” it noted, adding, “PRCS hopes that it will not be forced to completely shut down Al Quds hospital in the coming few days as fuel and basic supplies run out.”

PRCS is urgently appealing to health and relief organizations to allow humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and fuel to reach the Al-Quds Hospital.