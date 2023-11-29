Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Palestinian death toll climbs despite Gaza truce

The list of the sixth set of hostages expected to be freed has been given to the Israeli government, and families are being notified.

This will be the second release in the extension of the truce.

Another group of 12 hostages, comprising 10 Israelis and two Thai citizens, were released by Hamas on Tuesday, according to officials.

Thirty Palestinians were also freed from Israeli prisons, officials confirmed.

Netanyahu says Israel determined to complete mission in Gaza

Israel’s military operation will continue until Gaza is “no longer a threat to Israel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

“We are committed to completing these missions: Freeing all of the hostages, eliminating this terrorist organization above and below the ground and, of course, that Gaza must not return to being what it was — that it will no longer constitute a threat to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said Tuesday during a visit to an army intelligence base.

He made the comment before the latest release of hostages on Tuesday.

The prime minister also vowed to bring the release of all hostages taken by Hamas “without exception.”

Netanyahu went on to blame civilians in Gaza for “protecting the terrorists”, but did not provide any evidence.

“We are seeing, in effect, that the residents, the civilians in Gaza above (the ground) are protecting all of the terrorists (that are underground). They built an underground city to protect themselves and are sacrificing the civilians above,” he added.

Hamas denies that it uses civilians as human shields.

G7 foreign ministers welcome captive release, support truce extension A statement issued on behalf of the foreign ministers of the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US and the High Representative of the EU) has backed ongoing international efforts to release captives being held in Gaza, saying that the current pause was “a crucial step towards bringing all remaining hostages home and addressing the full scope of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza”. “Every effort must be made to ensure humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies,” the statement added. “We support the further extension of this pause and future pauses as needed to enable assistance to be scaled up, and to facilitate the release of all hostages.” The foreign ministers also called on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to stop attacks on civilians “and threats to international shipping lanes” after they reportedly recently seized a ship in the Red Sea. Israel targeting hospitals in West Bank Israel is blocking the entrances to Khalil Suliman and Ibn Sina hospitals, and are inching closer to al-Razi Hospital, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. These are the main hospitals in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. Several Palestinians have been wounded in ongoing Israeli raids on the refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Jenin over the last year has become an important hub of resistance to the continued Israeli occupation. Israeli military denies aid truck access to northern Gaza The Israeli military has denied the entry of fuel trucks into the north of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestine Red Crescent. Israeli soldiers controlling access to the north denied entry to a truck carrying fuel to ambulances in the north. 🚨 Urgent: The Israeli Occupation forces are denying the entry of the fuel truck which was supposed to enter the north of the Gaza Strip a few moments ago.#Gaza#HumantarianAid — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 28, 2023 Israeli intelligence dismissed warnings of Hamas attack: Report Israeli military intelligence dismissed a detailed warning that Hamas was planning to break through the separation fence surrounding Gaza and overrun kibbutzim and military posts, according to reports in Israeli media. The claim made by Israel’s Channel 12 was based on leaked emails from the Israeli military’s 8200 cyber-intelligence unit discussing the warnings. The leaked emails revealed that a senior officer who reviewed intelligence of a surprise attack by Hamas, called it an “imaginary scenario”. PRCS says Israeli forces arrest injured person inside its ambulance The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) announced Israeli forces arrested an injured person inside one of its ambulances at the entrance of Jenin Governmental Hospital. The arrest took place shortly after the PRCS said that its ambulance, which was carrying the injured individual, was prevented from reaching the hospital by Israeli soldiers raiding Jenin. The injured person had sustained a gunshot wound in the leg, the PRCS added. Urgent Update: 🚨IOF arrested the injured person from inside a PRCS ambulance 🚑at the entrance of Jenin Governmental Hospital. 🚨 اعتقال المصاب من داخل سيارة اسعاف الهلال الأحمر على مدخل مستشفى جنين الحكومي.#جنين#لست_هدفا#Jenin#IHL#NotATarget pic.twitter.com/3AhTatLkEY — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 28, 2023 Hamas and Israel accuse each other of breaking truce In a post on the social media platform X, the Israeli army alleged that three explosive devices went off near its troops in two separate locations in the northern Gaza Strip. The explosions were “violating the framework of the operational pause”, the Israeli army said. “In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire.” “A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents,” it added. Hamas, for its part, released a statement saying that its fighters had “dealt with” an Israeli violation of the truce in northern Gaza. The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, added that it was committed to the truce “as long as the enemy has committed to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air”. UN renews call for ceasefire in Gaza The United Nations has renewed its call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, the Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), took to X and wrote “UNICEF welcomes the extension in the pause in fighting in Gaza.” “UNICEF and partners have scaled-up our humanitarian response but much more is needed,” she added. “We continue to call for a humanitarian ceasefire and protection of aid workers and the children and families they serve.”

Hamas invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza A senior Hamas official invited US billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday to visit the Gaza Strip to see the extent of destruction caused by Israeli bombardment. “We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility,” Hamas’s senior official, Osama Hamdan, said in a press conference in Beirut. Musk is the CEO of Tesla Motors, SpaceX, and X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. On Monday, Elon Musk went to Israel to visit the site of the 7 October attack. Palestinian death toll climbs despite truce At least 160 Palestinian civilians have been found dead amid the rubble in Gaza over the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian media agency Wafa. Despite the truce, Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes continue to be found as rescue workers take advantage of the lull in fighting. Over 15,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October, including over 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

Hamas says it wants to extend truce and is in contact with Qatar and Egypt

Hamas is “striving to extend the truce” with Israel in the Gaza Strip by using all of the cards it has in negotiations, a member of the militant group’s political bureau said.

Ghazi Hamad stated Hamas is in contact with Qatar and Egypt regarding the truce and that there are “efforts being made by other countries to pressure for a ceasefire.”

“We are striving to extend the truce to stop the aggression once and for all, by using the cards we have,” Hamad added.

The political bureau member said that “so far” there are no negotiations to release Israeli soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

“We are prepared and ready to achieve a comprehensive or partial deal. The comprehensive deal relates to the military (captives) in exchange for the release of all Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons, or it may be a partial (deal) related to civilians, and this will be subject to the negotiations,” Hamad added.

Under the current truce, which is now in its fifth day after an agreed-upon two-day extension, Hamas will release 10 hostages daily, according to a senior Israeli adviser, in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian detainees.

At the time of the original deal, Israeli officials said there was an option for the pause to last as long as 10 days, but officials said they didn’t believe it was likely to last that long.

Israel must face international court: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Israel to be brought to an international court over its actions in Gaza amid the continued escalation between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

The Israeli military continues to violate international law in full view of the international community, he told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on Tuesday.

The two officials spoke ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Wednesday. The conversation was focused on solutions to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave and ways to achieve “lasting peace” in the region, the Turkish president’s office said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Erdogan also maintained that Israel “continues to blatantly trample on the international law, the law of war and the humanitarian law”, the statement said, adding that the Turkish leader demanded West Jerusalem “be held to account before the international law for the crimes committed”.

On Tuesday, Erdogan expressed his condolences to Guterres over the deaths of more than 100 UN personnel killed in the Palestinian enclave amid the continued conflict.

A ‘humanitarian pause’ was arranged last week following growing international pressure on Israel. The truce also involved prisoner exchanges. Hamas has since released 39 Israeli hostages, as well as two dozen more captives under a separate arrangement. Israel has released 117 imprisoned Palestinians.

Erdogan has harshly criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza from the very onset of the escalation, labeling it a “terror state” and accusing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of committing war crimes against Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded by accusing the Turkish president of supporting “the terrorist state of Hamas”.

Earlier in November, the Turkish leader said Ankara would ask the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate whether the Jewish state has a nuclear arsenal. “Israel’s nuclear weapons must be inspected beyond any doubt before it is too late”, he said at the time, reminding everyone that West Jerusalem is not a party to the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.