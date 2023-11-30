Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Hamas, Israel agree to extend Gaza truce for a seventh day

Until the last hour, the prospect of an extension of the truce was in question, after the two sides failed to agree on the new list of Israelis to be released from Gaza.

In a separate statement, Hamas said that an agreement has been reached to extend the truce for a seventh day.

The truce has resulted in the return of 70 Israelis under the agreement. During the pause, three dual-national Israeli citizens and twenty-four foreign nationals have also been released outside of the deal.

This is the second extension of the initial four-day truce that began on Friday.

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended to a seventh day, Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday morning, minutes before the deal was set to expire .

Talks for an extension of a current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are at an impasse, according to a statement from Hamas Thursday.

Hamas announced Israel had refused an offer to extend the truce in exchange for receiving seven detained women and children and the bodies of three deceased women or children who Hamas claim were killed by Israeli bombardment.

The truce is set to expire at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET).

Hamas military wing asks fighters to be ready for combat if truce isn’t extended

The Hamas military wing on Thursday asked its forces to maintain a high-combat readiness posture in the final hours of a truce with Israel in case it isn’t renewed.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram that its fighters should remain in the high-combat readiness position unless an official statement is issued confirming the extension of the truce, which is set to expire at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET).

Key mediator Qatar is “very optimistic” an extension will be announced, a foreign ministry spokesperson stated on Wednesday.

However, the Israeli military is prepared for the next stage of the war in Gaza when the truce ends, Herzi Halevi, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff announced Wednesday, according to an IDF statement.

Truce would only be extended if Hamas provides list of hostages to be released Thursday: Sources

As the current truce deal is poised to expire, multiple sources familiar with the talks told CNN that another extension would be announced once Hamas has handed over the next list of names of hostages to be released.

The truce began on Friday at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET). With the two-day extension, the current deal would be expected to expire at 7 a.m. local time Thursday (midnight ET).

The sources have expressed optimism about an extension — but until the list is provided by Hamas nothing is certain.

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi released from prison High-profile Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi has arrived in Ramallah after being released as part of the truce between Israel and Hamas. Tamimi was detained earlier this month over what her family said was an Instagram post she didn’t make that referenced Hitler and the “slaughter” of settlers. Tamimi has often been referred to as an icon of the Palestinian resistance. She garnered widespread media attention in 2017 when she was arrested following an altercation with Israeli soldiers who refused to leave her home in Nabi Saleh, a village in the occupied West Bank. Tamimi was just 16 years old at the time she was sentenced to eight months in an Israeli prison.

Northern Gaza’s health care system faces crisis: Health ministry

Northern Gaza’s health care system has lost over 60% of its capacity across all of its hospitals, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

The reduction extends to operation rooms and intensive care units, which have seen a similar decline in capacity, spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra told CNN in a written statement Wednesday.

The spokesperson noted that 62% of renal dialysis units have been lost recently, leaving only 38% of the units predominantly in the south operational. This equates to about 70 units.

Additionally, the healthcare infrastructure for neonatal and maternity care has been heavily affected, according to Al-Qidra.

In the north, 76 premature incubators have been lost, leaving only 51 units in the south. The north has also seen the loss of 150 maternity beds, with only a few remaining in Al-Sahaba NGO clinic and Kamal Adwan Hospital.

“Primary health care centers (PHCC) are continuing to function in the south, along with nine UNRWA clinics. However, only four PHCCs are currently operational in the north. The refugee centers in the North, numbering 57, are receiving only partial health services,” Al-Qidra added.

US secretary of state arrives in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv as a truce between Israel and Hamas is poised to expire.

Blinken has said he will be focused on extending the pause in fighting in Gaza “so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in.”

“We’d like to see the pause extended because what it has enabled, first and foremost is hostages being released and being united with their families,” Blinken stated.

“It’s also enabled us to surge humanitarian assistance into the people of Gaza who so desperately need it. So, its continuation, by definition means that more hostages would be coming home, more assistance would be getting in.”

The top US diplomat added he also believes that an extension of the pause is something Israel wants because “they’re also intensely focused on bringing people home”. He said he plans to discuss the issue in his meetings with Israeli officials in the coming days.

“We’ll discuss with Israel how it can achieve its objective of ensuring that the terrorist attacks of October 7 never happen again, while sustaining and increasing humanitarian assistance and minimizing further suffering and casualties among Palestinian civilians,” Blinken added.

President Joe Biden also said at an event in Colorado that he spoke with members of his national security team about the next group of hostages set to be released by Hamas.

In addition to his stop in Israel, Blinken will travel to the West Bank and then on to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit.