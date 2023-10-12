Israel-Palestine conflict: 330,000 people have been displaced in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv Thursday, where he will meet with Israeli officials.

He is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Before departing for Israel, Blinken told reporters discussions about a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave Gaza via Egypt are “ongoing”.

The situation was “understandably complicated”, he said.

Red Cross: Three of five water plants no longer working in Gaza

Some Palestinian families have said they have gone five days with no water.

Concerns have been raised that the lack of water in the enclave will result in the spread of disease.

The International Committee of Red Cross has warned that three of five water plants in Gaza are now out of service after Israel cut off water supplies to the besieged enclave.

Hospitals in Gaza “risk turning into morgues” as they lose power during Israel’s bombardment of the enclave, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Thursday.

A humanitarian crisis is rapidly spiraling in Gaza, where aid agencies and health officials report hundreds of thousands have been displaced amid shortages of food, water and electricity — putting extra strain on medical facilities.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk,” ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, stated.

More than 330,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment of the strip, according to a statement by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) early Thursday (local time).

“The cumulative number of displaced people increased by 30 percent over the past 24 hours, now totaling 338,934, of whom over two thirds are taking shelter in UNRWA schools,” the statement read.

OCHA further expressed its concerns over the damage of civilian infrastructure in Gaza. Israel began a blockade of the densely populated enclave, cutting electricity, fuel, and water supplies.

“The military is preparing for the next stage of the war,” he contineud, adding that 222 soldiers died since the start of the war.

Speaking in a televised press briefing, Daniel Hagari also stated the offensive Israel launched on Gaza was meant to eliminate the ability of Hamas to govern.

Israel’s top military spokesperson said the army was able to confirm the identities of 97 people taken captive by Hamas.

After President Joe Biden’s remarks, an administration official told CNN neither Biden nor the administration have seen pictures or confirmed reports of children or infants beheaded by Hamas.

The official clarified that the president’s remarks were referring to public comments from media outlets and Israeli officials.

Biden, speaking from the Indian Treaty Room Wednesday, told Jewish leaders, “It matters that Americans see what’s happening — I mean, I have been doing this a long time, I never really thought that I would see, have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.”

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that babies and toddlers were found “decapitated” in Kfar Aza, Tal Heinrich.

Hamas announced media reports about attacking children were false.

Senior Hamas official says it’s too early to exchange Israeli hostages

Izzat al-Risheq, a senior Hamas official, told CNN Wednesday that it’s too early to exchange Israeli hostages while Israel continues to strike Gaza.

“We will only discuss this issue when the Israeli aggression against our people ends,” al-Risheq said from Doha, Qatar.

He also denied Hamas had any help from Iran or Lebanon’s Hezbollah in executing or planning Hamas’ large-scale surprise assault on Israel.

“I say it very clearly that this operation was a 100 percent Hamas operation without any help from any regional party,” al-Risheq added.

Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza following their raids on southern Israel on Saturday, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said Monday.

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, stated Monday that Hamas would start executing civilian hostages if Israel targeted people in Gaza without warning.

Biden offers warning to Iran to “be careful” following Hamas military operation

US President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning to Iran to “be careful” around its actions in the region following Hamas attack on Israel.

During a roundtable roundtable with Jewish community leaders on the administration’s efforts to provide support for Israel, Biden stressed the assistance that the US is providing, adding that he’s been frequently speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US is “surging additional military assistance to the Israeli Defense Force including ammunition, interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome, we moved the US carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and are sending more fighter jets there, to that region, and made it clear, made it clear to the Iranians – be careful”, Biden continued.

In his remarks, Biden also addressed reports of the atrocities committed by Hamas.

“It matters that Americans see what’s happening – I mean, I have been doing this a long time, I never really thought that I would see it and have confirmed pictures of terrorist beheading children,” Biden said.

Biden pledged the full force of his administration’s commitment to rescuing hostages in Hamas custody, telling the group that while “we’re working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel,” if he relayed in detail what steps the administration was taking, “I wouldn’t be able to get them home.”

“Folks, there’s a lot we’re doing — a lot we’re doing, I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home,” he continued, adding, “But the idea that I’m going to stand here before you and tell you what I’m doing is bizarre, so I hope you understand how bizarre I think it would be to try to answer that question.”

On Monday, however, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said that the Islamic Republic was “not involved in Palestine’s response,” referring to the Hamas attack.

“It is taken solely by Palestine itself,” it stressed.

The United States has collected specific intelligence that suggests senior Iranian government officials were caught by surprise by Saturday’s attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.

The existence of the intelligence has cast doubt on the idea that Iran was directly involved in the planning, resourcing or approving of the operation, the sources said.

Israel PM: ‘Every Hamas member is a dead man’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that “Every member of Hamas is a dead man.”

In a statement, Netanyahu for the first time clearly expressed Israel’s intention to “destroy” Hamas following its surprise attack on Saturday.

“Hamas is Daesh [ISIL/ISIS] and we will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh,” he said in a televised statement, the first delivered jointly with his war cabinet.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also added, “We will wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth.”

Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack into Israel via land, sea and air. Hamas announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

Federal agencies warn of potential safety concerns in US in wake of attacks in Israel

Federal agencies are warning of the potential of attacks in the US following Hamas’s assault on Israel, citing the pervasiveness of antisemitism in violent extremist groups.

The FBI along with the Department of Homeland Security issued a public service announcement saying that while there is no current intelligence suggesting a planned domestic attack, the potential for such attacks remains a concern.

“Foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters remain committed to attacking the United States within and beyond our borders,” the PSA announced.

“In recent years, there have been several events and incidents in the United States that were purportedly motivated, at least in part, by the conflict between Israel and HAMAS. These have included the targeting of individuals, houses of worship, and institutions associated with the Jewish and Muslim faiths with acts of physical assault, vandalism, or harassment,” it added.

The FBI and DHS also noted that antisemitism “serves as a primary driver for attacks by a diverse set of violent extremists” who threaten Jewish communities in the US and across the world.

According to the FBI, terrorist organizations abroad have used previous conflicts between Hamas and Israel “to call on their supporters located in the United States to conduct attacks.”

“Some violent extremists have used times of heightened tensions to incite violence against religious minorities, targeting both Jewish and Muslim Americans,” the PSA noted.

Israeli police reject allegations of slow response to Hamas attack

Israeli police rejected accusations by Israeli media that they were too slow to respond to Hamas’s deadly assault.

“I can tell you the Israeli police and border police ran to the sites from the second there was an infiltration. We’re talking about heroes,” police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told Anadolu news agency near the southern city of Sderot.

“It’s very easy to make decisions and opinions retrospectively under fluorescent lights. But what I can tell you is that there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered and they will be answered.”

Saudi Arabia making “unremitting efforts” to stop escalation following Hamas attacks: Crown prince

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated Saudi Arabia “is making unremitting efforts” to stop the escalation in fighting following Hamas’ assault on Israel, according to Saudi state-run SPA news.

The crown prince affirmed, in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday:

“The Kingdom’s position of rejecting targeting civilians in any way and taking the lives of innocent people, stressing the need to observe the principles of international humanitarian law,” SPA added.

Turkey working to deliver aid to civilians affected by Israel-Hamas conflict: Erdogan