Israel-Palestine conflict: 330,000 people have been displaced in Gaza

Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv for meetings with Israeli, Palestinian officials
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv Thursday, where he will meet with Israeli officials.
He is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.
Before departing for Israel, Blinken told reporters discussions about a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave Gaza via Egypt are “ongoing”.
The situation was “understandably complicated”, he said.
Red Cross: Three of five water plants no longer working in Gaza
The International Committee of Red Cross has warned that three of five water plants in Gaza are now out of service after Israel cut off water supplies to the besieged enclave.
Concerns have been raised that the lack of water in the enclave will result in the spread of disease.
Some Palestinian families have said they have gone five days with no water.
Gaza hospitals “risk turning into morgues”: Red Cross
Hospitals in Gaza “risk turning into morgues” as they lose power during Israel’s bombardment of the enclave, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Thursday.
A humanitarian crisis is rapidly spiraling in Gaza, where aid agencies and health officials report hundreds of thousands have been displaced amid shortages of food, water and electricity — putting extra strain on medical facilities.
“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk,” ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East, Fabrizio Carboni, stated.
Over 330,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment: UN
More than 330,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment of the strip, according to a statement by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) early Thursday (local time).
“The cumulative number of displaced people increased by 30 percent over the past 24 hours, now totaling 338,934, of whom over two thirds are taking shelter in UNRWA schools,” the statement read.
OCHA further expressed its concerns over the damage of civilian infrastructure in Gaza. Israel began a blockade of the densely populated enclave, cutting electricity, fuel, and water supplies.
Israeli army says it identified 97 captives
Israel’s top military spokesperson said the army was able to confirm the identities of 97 people taken captive by Hamas.
Speaking in a televised press briefing, Daniel Hagari also stated the offensive Israel launched on Gaza was meant to eliminate the ability of Hamas to govern.
“The military is preparing for the next stage of the war,” he contineud, adding that 222 soldiers died since the start of the war.
Biden administration official clarifies president, admin have not seen pictures or verified reports of children beheaded by Hamas
After President Joe Biden’s remarks, an administration official told CNN neither Biden nor the administration have seen pictures or confirmed reports of children or infants beheaded by Hamas.
The official clarified that the president’s remarks were referring to public comments from media outlets and Israeli officials.
Biden, speaking from the Indian Treaty Room Wednesday, told Jewish leaders, “It matters that Americans see what’s happening — I mean, I have been doing this a long time, I never really thought that I would see, have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.”
A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that babies and toddlers were found “decapitated” in Kfar Aza, Tal Heinrich.
Hamas announced media reports about attacking children were false.
Senior Hamas official says it’s too early to exchange Israeli hostages
Izzat al-Risheq, a senior Hamas official, told CNN Wednesday that it’s too early to exchange Israeli hostages while Israel continues to strike Gaza.
“We will only discuss this issue when the Israeli aggression against our people ends,” al-Risheq said from Doha, Qatar.
He also denied Hamas had any help from Iran or Lebanon’s Hezbollah in executing or planning Hamas’ large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
“I say it very clearly that this operation was a 100 percent Hamas operation without any help from any regional party,” al-Risheq added.
Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza following their raids on southern Israel on Saturday, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said Monday.
Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, stated Monday that Hamas would start executing civilian hostages if Israel targeted people in Gaza without warning.
Biden offers warning to Iran to “be careful” following Hamas military operation
US President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning to Iran to “be careful” around its actions in the region following Hamas attack on Israel.
During a roundtable roundtable with Jewish community leaders on the administration’s efforts to provide support for Israel, Biden stressed the assistance that the US is providing, adding that he’s been frequently speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The US is “surging additional military assistance to the Israeli Defense Force including ammunition, interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome, we moved the US carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and are sending more fighter jets there, to that region, and made it clear, made it clear to the Iranians – be careful”, Biden continued.
In his remarks, Biden also addressed reports of the atrocities committed by Hamas.
“It matters that Americans see what’s happening – I mean, I have been doing this a long time, I never really thought that I would see it and have confirmed pictures of terrorist beheading children,” Biden said.
Biden pledged the full force of his administration’s commitment to rescuing hostages in Hamas custody, telling the group that while “we’re working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel,” if he relayed in detail what steps the administration was taking, “I wouldn’t be able to get them home.”
“Folks, there’s a lot we’re doing — a lot we’re doing, I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home,” he continued, adding, “But the idea that I’m going to stand here before you and tell you what I’m doing is bizarre, so I hope you understand how bizarre I think it would be to try to answer that question.”
On Monday, however, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said that the Islamic Republic was “not involved in Palestine’s response,” referring to the Hamas attack.
“It is taken solely by Palestine itself,” it stressed.
The United States has collected specific intelligence that suggests senior Iranian government officials were caught by surprise by Saturday’s attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.
The existence of the intelligence has cast doubt on the idea that Iran was directly involved in the planning, resourcing or approving of the operation, the sources said.
Israel PM: ‘Every Hamas member is a dead man’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that “Every member of Hamas is a dead man.”
In a statement, Netanyahu for the first time clearly expressed Israel’s intention to “destroy” Hamas following its surprise attack on Saturday.
“Hamas is Daesh [ISIL/ISIS] and we will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh,” he said in a televised statement, the first delivered jointly with his war cabinet.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also added, “We will wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth.”
Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack into Israel via land, sea and air. Hamas announced it was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.
Federal agencies warn of potential safety concerns in US in wake of attacks in Israel
Federal agencies are warning of the potential of attacks in the US following Hamas’s assault on Israel, citing the pervasiveness of antisemitism in violent extremist groups.
The FBI along with the Department of Homeland Security issued a public service announcement saying that while there is no current intelligence suggesting a planned domestic attack, the potential for such attacks remains a concern.
“Foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters remain committed to attacking the United States within and beyond our borders,” the PSA announced.
“In recent years, there have been several events and incidents in the United States that were purportedly motivated, at least in part, by the conflict between Israel and HAMAS. These have included the targeting of individuals, houses of worship, and institutions associated with the Jewish and Muslim faiths with acts of physical assault, vandalism, or harassment,” it added.
The FBI and DHS also noted that antisemitism “serves as a primary driver for attacks by a diverse set of violent extremists” who threaten Jewish communities in the US and across the world.
According to the FBI, terrorist organizations abroad have used previous conflicts between Hamas and Israel “to call on their supporters located in the United States to conduct attacks.”
“Some violent extremists have used times of heightened tensions to incite violence against religious minorities, targeting both Jewish and Muslim Americans,” the PSA noted.
Israeli police reject allegations of slow response to Hamas attack
Israeli police rejected accusations by Israeli media that they were too slow to respond to Hamas’s deadly assault.
“I can tell you the Israeli police and border police ran to the sites from the second there was an infiltration. We’re talking about heroes,” police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told Anadolu news agency near the southern city of Sderot.
“It’s very easy to make decisions and opinions retrospectively under fluorescent lights. But what I can tell you is that there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered and they will be answered.”
Saudi Arabia making “unremitting efforts” to stop escalation following Hamas attacks: Crown prince
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated Saudi Arabia “is making unremitting efforts” to stop the escalation in fighting following Hamas’ assault on Israel, according to Saudi state-run SPA news.
The crown prince affirmed, in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday:
“The Kingdom’s position of rejecting targeting civilians in any way and taking the lives of innocent people, stressing the need to observe the principles of international humanitarian law,” SPA added.
Turkey working to deliver aid to civilians affected by Israel-Hamas conflict: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants his country to work on delivering humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, his office said Wednesday.
Erdogan made the comments during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and “stressed that it is important for regional countries to give constructive messages for the termination of the conflicts,” the Turkish presidency said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
As Erdogan discussed the aid delivery and the latest developments in the conflict with MBS, the Turkish president also stated “it is unacceptable to bomb civilian settlements.”
Following Saturday’s attack by Hamas, Israel announced it has ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, including halting supplies of electricity, food, water and fuel.
Erdogan’s office did not say how the Turkish aid would be delivered to the Palestinian enclave.
Israel has ‘no mechanism’ to coordinate medical missions: Palestine Red Crescent director
Speaking further to Al Jazeera, Palestine Red Crescent Director Marwan Jalani said the group’s emergency medical responders have faced at least 30 violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since the fighting began on Saturday, including “live bullets fired at our ambulances”, harassment, intimidation and workers being “beat up”.
“Israel and the Israeli authorities are not only not listening to anybody, there is no mechanism at all to coordinate medical missions. They shut off all the international organisations including International Committee of the Red Cross, including the United Nations,” he added.
“When we asked [the organisations] ‘How can we coordinate so that our teams are protected? How can we coordinate so we can reach areas where there are so many dead bodies in the streets?’ They say the Israelis are not responding at all.”
“This is quite tragic and these are considered war crimes to target medical teams, to target civilians.”
Number of Americans believed to be held hostage is “very small”: US official
Of the 17 Americans unaccounted for in Israel at this time, the number believed to be held hostage by Hamas “is very small, very small — like less than a handful,” National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.
“Right now, we think the number that we know are, we believe are held hostage is very small, very small, like less than a handful,” he said.
“But that could change over time. We, you know, we’re gonna get more information every single day.”
Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that 17 Americans remain unaccounted for. Additionally, a State Department spokesperson confirmed the American death toll following the Hamas attack in Israel had risen to 22.
Kirby added Americans “need to steel ourselves” for the possibility that this number could continue to rise.
“I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that these numbers will keep increasing, and that we may, in fact, find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool,” he said.
In a follow-up exchange, he stated the White House cannot confirm that all 22 American citizens confirmed killed were killed by Hamas.
Kirby also offered support for families affected by the ongoing hostage crisis.
“We’re with you, we’re grieving with you, are sorrowful with you, we’re working with you, and we’re gonna do everything we can — particularly for those who don’t know where a loved one is, to find out where they are, and to get them home with you where they belong,” he added.
Joe Biden administration is offering support to Israel in safely negotiating the safe return of hostages, he said, adding that while the Israelis “have a very robust hostage recovery capability of their own … we also have a lot of know-how too.”
Erdogan negotiating with Hamas for release of Israelis in Gaza: Official
Turkey is carrying out negotiations regarding civilians held by the Palestinian group Hamas after its attack on Israel at the weekend, a senior Turkish official said, as Ankara ramped up efforts and diplomacy to mediate the conflict.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated the talks were being carried out by Turkey’s relevant institutions upon orders by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but provided no further details.
29 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in West Bank and East Jerusalem: Palestinian ministry
Violence has risen in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since Israel declared its war on Hamas and continued to strike Gaza since Saturday, leaving a total of 29 Palestinians dead and 150 injured, the Palestinian health ministry said Wednesday.
Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli settlers Wednesday in the village of Qusra, south of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the head of the Qusra council, Abdelathim Wadi, told CNN. Several other people were injured.
Two of those killed by settler gunfire were adolescents, the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday, adding a total of nine people were injured.
Settlers “protected by Israeli forces” also opened fire on farmers in the town of Kafr al-Dik and the village of Marda, east of Nablus, the foreign ministry statement added.
Settlers, according to international law, are Israeli civilians living in illegal settlements in the West Bank and have been accused of carrying out acts of violence – physical assault, property damage, and harassment – against Palestinians.
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli military forces erupted in several areas in the occupied West Bank amid a closure that was imposed by the military following Hamas’ attack Saturday.
The closure includes checkpoints and roadblocks set up by the Israeli military at various entry and exit points – and limits the movement of Palestinians within the West Bank and between the West Bank and Israel, according to several Palestinian residents who spoke to CNN on Wednesday.
Palestinians living in the West Bank told CNN the closure has significantly impacted their daily lives, restricting their ability to travel for work, school, medical treatment, and other essential activities.
Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said earlier this week that the military was on high alert in the West Bank, adding it was preparing to thwart any potential attacks.
“Anyone who challenges us in Judea and Samaria will be met with huge force,” Hagari stated, using the biblical name for the West Bank.
Two Palestinians were also killed in clashes with Israeli police in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, the Red Crescent said in a statement, adding that paramedics were “prevented from entering Silwan to evacuate those who sustained gun wounds.”
“The two bodies were taken away by Israeli forces,” the statement read.
Officers shot dead two people who launched fireworks at a close range and threw stones at officers operating in the area, Israeli police said in a statement Tuesday.
One of the officers was hit by the fireworks, the statement added.
Israeli police on Wednesday raided the wake tent held by the family of one of the men killed, a resident of Silwan told CNN.
‘We have never seen such a deliberate targeting’: Director of Palestine Red Crescent
Marwan Jilani, the director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, has said his organisation has seen the “worst moment in the entire history … of this long conflict”, with four emergency workers killed in Gaza.
He stated three of the workers were “directly hit” as they attended to the injured in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza. The fourth worker was “shot straight in the back and through the heart” while responding to casualties in east Gaza near the division with Israel.
Jilani added the group had coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross before their worker went to the border area and were “given the green light”.
“We have never seen such atrocities. We have never seen such a deliberate targeting in this manner of medical professionals who are fulfilling a humanitarian assistance,” he told Al Jazeera from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
“Our people were devastated. They were crying. They were hugging each other and they didn’t know what to do, except to wipe the tears and go out again and face those atrocities,” he continued.
11 teachers and 30 students of UN-run schools have died in Gaza: UN
Eleven teachers in schools in Gaza run by the United Nations and 30 students have been killed in the violence, the UN said Wednesday.
An additional three teachers and eight students were also injured, according to the UN.
As 1,000 houses in Gaza have been destroyed and 560 rendered uninhabitable, 220,000 people are seeking refuge from air strikes, the UN announced.
There are 92 UN schools in Gaza filled with citizens as food and water supplies dwindle, with some staffers working 24 hours a day, the UN said.
“Citizens need protection,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated, adding, “We want to see a humanitarian corridor.””
The UN is following up with global leaders about the crossing into Egypt and Secretary-General António Guterres has a pending phone call with the Israeli prime minister.
Gaza death toll surpasses 1,200: Palestinian officials
Gaza’s military of health says at least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed and 5,763 wounded since Israel began its bombardment of the territory.
In what residents are describing as the most intense bombing campaign in living memory, Israel has levelled entire neighbourhoods resulting in mass casualties.
At least 189 Israeli soldiers among 1,200 killed in Israel: IDF spokesperson
Israel’s military announced that of the at least 1,200 people killed in Israel following attacks by Hamas this weekend.
At least 189 were Israeli soldiers, Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), stated at a news briefing Wednesday.