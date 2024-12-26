Israel creating new obstacles to Gaza ceasefire agreement: Hamas

The resistance movement said in a statement on Wednesday that “negotiations are continuing in Doha under the mediation of Qatar and Egypt in a serious manner”.

“But the occupation has set new conditions concerning withdrawal (of troops), the ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of displaced people, which has delayed reaching an agreement.”

It added the resistance has demonstrated responsibility and flexibility in the negotiations.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that there had been “some progress” in the talks. On Tuesday, his representatives returned from Qatar for consultations about a deal.

President Isaac Herzog has urged Israel’s leadership Wednesday to act decisively to finalize a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas to secure the release of captives held in Gaza, warning that they face a “clear and immediate danger”.

Speaking at a Hanukkah celebration in Tel Aviv, Herzog appealed to Netanyahu and his government to use all available means to ensure the hostages’ return.

“This is your responsibility,” he said, adding: “You have my full support to conclude a deal that brings them home, after we failed to protect them.”

Israel holds over 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas is said to be holding around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza. The group also announced that dozens of captives had died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.