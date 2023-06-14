Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Israel carries out missile attack on Damascus outskirts, one injured

By IFP Media Wire
A Syrian soldier was wounded in an Israeli missile strike on a Damascus countryside, SANA reported in the early hours of Wednesday, citing a military source.

According to the report, the missiles were fired from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights at several targets to the southwest of the Syrian capital.

The country’s air defenses responded to the threat, intercepting several missiles, SANA reported. Israel has not commented on the matter so far.

Tel Aviv’s missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or those of its allies.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the Israeli assaults, urging the world body’s Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes.

Israel has even been using the territory to provide safe passage and medical treatment for the anti-Syria Takfiri terrorists, who would flee there from the Syrian military’s counter-terrorism operations.

