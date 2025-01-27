Israel-Lebanon truce extended until February 18: White House

“The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025,” the White House announced in a brief statement.

A ceasefire agreement reached in November had originally stated that Israel’s forces were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon by 02:00 GMT on Sunday.

However, on that day, Israeli forces killed 22 people in southern Lebanon, according to health officials.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health noted that at least 124 people had also been wounded as the Israeli army opened fire as people tried to return to their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had slammed Lebanon for the delay, claiming Hezbollah had not pulled back sufficiently from the border region.

Lebanon denied that claim and urged Israel to respect the deadline.