Media WireMiddle East

Israel-Lebanon truce extended until February 18: White House

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon War

The White House has announced that the ceasefire accord between Lebanon and Israel has been extended until February 18, as Israel missed a previous deadline to pull troops out.

“The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025,” the White House announced in a brief statement.

A ceasefire agreement reached in November had originally stated that Israel’s forces were supposed to withdraw from Lebanon by 02:00 GMT on Sunday.

However, on that day, Israeli forces killed 22 people in southern Lebanon, according to health officials.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health noted that at least 124 people had also been wounded as the Israeli army opened fire as people tried to return to their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had slammed Lebanon for the delay, claiming Hezbollah had not pulled back sufficiently from the border region.

Lebanon denied that claim and urged Israel to respect the deadline.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks